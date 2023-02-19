IHSA State Wrestling: Bielawski, Gonzalez win titles at IHSA state finals

CHAMPAIGN – Ben Bielawski just tossed his anklets into the air before miming a smoking gun celebration.

Bielawski, the Downers Grove North senior, entered Saturday’s Class 3A 285-pound state finals with a 44-1 record. He left it with one more win, an ultimate 5-3 decision over Belleville East’s Jonathan Rulo.

“The awards and the medals are nice, but it’s more important to me that I represented my family, my community and a Higher Matter,” Bielawski said. “That’s what it means to put my head down on the pillow at night.”

“And, something I can hang my hat on,” Bielawski continued. “I just represented Downers Grove as a whole.”

Bielawski highlighted the evening for the Trojans, as Harrison Konder (152) took fifth by defeating DeKalb’s Jacob Luce in a 3-2 decision as the two reprsentatives.

Nazareth sophomore Gabe Kaminski, who entered the Class 1A 220 finals with a 30-0 record, fell to Dakota’s Noah Wenzel. Wenzel, the defending 195-pound champion, prevailed in a 2-1 decision.

Kaminski was runner-up at 220 last year. It’s what “lit [his] fire” and sustained him to his opportunity at potential first-place glory.

“I’m not going to make any excuses. He was just stronger than me; he got most of me,” Kaminski said. “I had a plan going in and I just didn’t execute the plan.”

“...Seeing I get second again, it [stinks], but hopefully, he’ll be back next year,” Kaminski continued. “I get to see him again and finish.”

IC Catholic’s Isaiah Gonzalez celebrates his win over Auburn’s Cole Edie in the 285-pound Class 1A championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

IC Catholic senior heavyweight Isaiah Gonzalez prevailed for the title by pinning Auburn’s Cole Edie.

“This year, my main driving factor was losing twice in the finals,” said Gonzalez, who fell short in 2021 and at the 2020 IWCOA unofficial state tournament. “I got a lot of motivation from my teammates and my coaches saying ‘You have to get over that hump. You cannot make it to the finals three years in a row and lose.’”

Saul Trejo (120) took third, Joseph Gliatta (152) took eighth, and Foley Calcagno (182) took sixth for the Knights.

Montini 152-pounder David Mayora fell in the finals to Aurora Christian’s Taythan Silva in a 1-0 decision. Ben Dunne (113), Kameron Luif (120) and Will Prater (160) took sixth. Santino Tenuta (145) took eighth for the Broncos.

Downers Grove South senior Luke Swan finished his senior season with a fifth-place finish after his opponent, St. Charles East’s Anthony Gutierrez, injury defaulted. Matty Lapacek (182) took eighth.

York’s Sean Berger placed fourth and Evan Grazzini (182) placed eighth, while Lyons Township’s Gunnar Garelli (160) took fourth.