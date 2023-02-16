Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Olivia Austin, Nazareth, basketball, junior

Name: Olivia Austin
School: Nazareth, junior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Austin had 15 points and seven rebounds in a win over Waubonsie Valley and 16 points and eight rebounds in a win over Stevenson as Nazareth finished the regular season with a 28-1 record. She was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: The season your team has had up to this point, how do you put it into words?
Austin: It’s very hard to put into words how hard every girl has worked to get to where we are. I’d say two factors that encompass our goals as a team this year are growth and effort. We know the importance of continuing to improve how we play together and our skills individually. We also know how hard we must work to achieve our goal of going downstate.
Welge: How did your team come up with your saying of “Seal the Deal?”
Austin: Our team came up with it last summer. We played in lots of college shootouts in June and that’s when we started to make a real connection as a team. Even from that early on, we had a shared mission to try and accomplish things that we didn’t do last year. We have in many ways like winning the regular-season conference title, but we are still working on our last goal – to return to ISU and play in the championship game. Seal the deal really means to finish the season strong and not leave anything on the court.
Welge: Obviously your team is quite balanced but you had a couple of strong games last week. What was the key to your success?
Austin: The team is amazing because every single player contributes so much to each game. None of us could ever be this successful without each other. Recently I’ve been training with Byron [Livsey], which has definitely helped me improve. But I also know every game that as long as the team plays together, we will all be successful – not just one player.
Welge: What’s your plans after high school? Do you know what sport you might play?
Austin: I want to play college basketball. Although I love soccer and volleyball, I want to pursue basketball.
Welge: What’s your favorite sports team?
Austin: My favorite sports team is the Chicago Bulls and I’m hoping for a better upcoming season than this year.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show?
Austin: “Grey’s Anatomy.” I am not caught up with the latest seasons but the earlier seasons are amazing.
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Austin: The last book I read for school was “The Great Gatsby,” which I really enjoyed. The last book I read outside of school was “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which was also extremely good. It was hard to put down.