Wrestling: Hinsdale Central’s Tavoso and Ivanisevic head back to Champaign with Class 3A sectional titles in tow

HINSDALE – Cody Tavoso didn’t need much more motivation beyond his sixth-place finish at the IHSA state tournament last season to prepare for another shot at glory.
Tavoso, the Hinsdale Central 138-pound Class 3A sectional champion following a 5-0 decision over Mount Carmel’s Liam Kelly in Saturday’s final, has another week to see what’s in store for his next go-around in Champaign.
“Last season was a bit disappointing for me,” Tavoso said. “I had much higher expectations for myself. I want to be top three on that podium, at least, even if I don’t get that title. That definitely fueled me. I was training with a good room of guys all summer long; great coaches, had a lot of different coaches. ... They’ve all been helping me a long the way. It’s been a grind absolutely, but I’ve been hungry.”
Tavoso and 220-pound Hinsdale teammate, Marko Ivanisevic are leading the Red Devils’ contingent next week.
After fighting through and winning the Stagg High School Invite in his weight class via all pins three weeks ago, Tavoso has been feeling solid ever since. Considering it is Tavoso’s senior season, he figures to give it his all before continuing on at Princeton next fall.
“That was definitely a good feeling,” Tavoso continued. “It was two weeks before regionals and I’ve been feeling good since then. I’ve been on a roll, hoping to continue that at state.”
Ivanisevic won his sectional title over Marist’s Luke Liberatore in a 4-1 decision.
“Marko is also looking for that title this year. He’s an incredibly hard worker,” Tavoso said. “...He’s a bear. A really hard worker...[and] he’s got a lot of guys pushing him also.”
Downers Grove North heavyweight Ben Bielawski entered Saturday with just one loss on his resume. That came at the hands of Joliet Catholic Academy’s Dillan Johnson at the Whitlach Invite hosted in Hinsdale two months ago.
Bielawski (41-1), nonetheless, won his sectional title over Marmion Academy’s Sean Scheck in a 5-0 decision to close the day. Harrison Konder (152) also will head to Champaign for the Trojans.
“I think [my success is from] my coaches and how much time they’re investing in me,” Bielawski began. “My teammates and how much they believe in me. I think it’s my family. I’m lucky to have both parents present helping and supporting me.”
Downers Grove South’s Luke Swan is also a close friend of Bielawski. Swan captured his 160-pound sectional title against Lyons Township’s Gunnar Garelli.
“...We just push each other every day,” Bielawski continued. “I got a lot of good support, but it’s always one thing at a time. All love for my DGN family, my Mom, Dad, friends everybody.”
Bielawski lost in the third round of the consolation bracket at state last year. Improving upon that result is an obvious goal, but now he is going to have the week to prepare for that success.
“[Balancing the mental grind], it’s just taking one thing at a time,” Bielawski said. “That’s all you can do. You can control what you can control and be present. Which, my brother always told me: You be present and you enjoy showing up to school, enjoy talking to your friends. Then, when it’s time to go to work, [wear your] hard hat...it’s just one thing at a time.”
Matty Lapacek (138) will also head to Champaign for DGS. Garelli is the lone representative for LT. Jacob Lachs (138) is Glenbard West’s lone qualifier, while Sedeeq Al Obaidi (170) is Wheaton Warrenville South’s.
For a full list of team-by-team results, click here.