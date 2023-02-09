Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Nora Ezike, Lyons Township, basketball, sophomore

Name: Nora Ezike
School: Lyons Township, sophomore
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Ezike had career highs of 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Lions past York 57-50 for their second straight undefeated West Suburban Silver championship. She was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What was working for you that game that you had such a great game?
Ezike: I was really excited and nervous going into the game because it was against one of our toughest opponents to decide the conference championship. York played a zone, which allowed my teammates to pass me the ball in the paint so that I could make quick moves to the basket. Since the beginning of the game my moves were working, I was finishing my shots and my free throws were falling. Once I was in my flow, I never fell out of it so I continued to take my chances.
Welge: In what ways have your teammates welcomed you to varsity this year?
Ezike: I felt very welcomed this year because I played with a majority of these girls last year since I played half the season on varsity and the latter half on sophomore. In addition, getting to spend so much time bonding with the team all of June greatly improved our team chemistry.
Welge: When did you start playing basketball? How did you get into it and what made you decide that it was the sport for you?
Ezike: I started playing basketball in fifth grade when my mom was my coach for our school’s recreational team. I first got into basketball because my older siblings played and I was always surrounded by sports as a kid. I found my passion for basketball freshman year during my first season at M14. The experience and development I gained from M14 established that this sport was for me. My love for basketball has only grown since then because of the supportive environment from my family, as well as my coaches and teammates at Lyons Township and M14.
Welge: Do you have any family members that play sports?
Ezike: All of my family has played sports throughout my whole life. My parents play tennis and and my dad also does golf with my younger sister. My younger sister is also playing a lot of sports to figure out which sports she enjoys the most. My older siblings are now in college, but during high school my brother played volleyball and rowed, while my sister played tennis and basketball.
Welge: Is there a fun fact about you that a lot of people don’t know?
Ezike: One fun fact about me that many people don’t know is that I play soccer. People are often surprised that I play soccer, however, I play as a goalkeeper.
Welge: Who is your favorite sports team or athlete?
Ezike: My favorite athlete is Giannis Antetokounmpo because he is a strong, determined player on the court and yet off the court he is known to be so kindhearted to others.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Ezike: My favorite TV show is “Criminal Minds” because I love the suspense of figuring out who the criminal is and what their motive was within every episode.
Welge: What was the last book you read?
Ezike: “The Hate You Give,” which is about a teenage girl overcoming adversity as she balances two opposing lives after the shooting and death of her best friend. I love realistic fiction novels, and I can’t put one down when they really interest me.