Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Luca Carbonaro, Wheaton Warrenville South, basketball, sophomore

Name: Luca Carbonaro
School: Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore
Sport: Basketball
Why he was selected: Carbonaro scored a game-high 18 points in the Tigers’ 56-24 win over Geneva that snapped the Vikings’ 15-game winning streak. He was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What kind of statement do you think the team made with that win?
Carbonaro: I think it shows what we’re really about. We don’t get the recognition we deserve, but it doesn’t really matter to us. We just keep our heads down and work harder than anyone else day in and day out.
Welge: Your coach was quoted saying, “Luca is special now and has a chance to be really special.” What’s your reaction to hearing that?
Carbonaro: Coach [Mike] Healy really believes in his guys and it makes us play hard for not only each other but also for him. I just want to keep trusting the process here at South and I am excited for the future.
Welge: How much did last year’s team and its historic season motivate this group?
Carbonaro: It was exciting to follow last year’s team. They set the tone for this year showing what needs to be done to win. This team’s seniors’ experience and leadership has played a key role in our success so far, but this year’s mission has not been accomplished yet.
Welge: WW South has really been known for its ball press in recent years. What are you guys trying to do with it? It seems to make teams very uncomfortable.
Carbonaro: That is exactly it. We constantly are trying to make teams uncomfortable and make them play at our pace. We take pride in our ball press because we know it’s the staple of the program and all the hard work and conditioning we put into it. It has won us many possessions, which leads us to wins at the end of the day.
Welge: Do you have a favorite pro athlete and/or favorite athlete?
Carbonaro: Obviously I love both basketball and football, so I would say both Steph Curry and Justin Fields are my favorite athletes for not only how they perform in their sports, but also the importance of faith in their lives.
Welge: You’re a good football player, too. Is there a sport you’ve tried that you were not good at it?
Carbonaro: Golf hasn’t come super easy to me but I enjoy the challenge and getting out with my friends during the summer.
Welge: Do you have a favorite game day meal, pregame or postgame?
Carbonaro: I’m not big on pregame meals but as far as postgame meals go, a chicken sandwich with no pickles, fries and a frozen lemonade from Chick-Fil-A. Chick-Fil-A is our team’s go-to after a “W.”
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Carbonaro: I’d have to go with the basketball version of ”Last Chance U” on Netflix.