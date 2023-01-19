Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Kal Kilgast, IC Catholic Prep, basketball, senior

Name: Kal Kilgast
School: IC Catholic Prep, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why he was selected: Kilgast scored a career-high 32 points and hit six 3-pointers in a 67-56 win over Aurora Christian. He was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your 32-point game last week, it sounds like you really had a hot shooting night. What stood out looking back at it?
Kilgast: I was getting some easy shots early to get a rhythm and I was also getting a lot of good looks from my teammates.
Welge: Your team has been on quite a good run the last month or so (IC Catholic is 12-1 over its last 13 games). What’s been the keys to that success?
Kilgast: We are a disciplined team that works very hard and no matter how the game is going, we always find a way to grit it out and win.
Welge: You guys have a big game next week at Riverside-Brookfield. What do you think the team needs to do to get a better result this time?
Kilgast: We need to come into it ready and prepared and then we have to have a strong start.
Welge: If you could pick a starting lineup with you and four other players, current or from the past, who would you want to play with?
Kilgast: I would go back and play with some Michigan State guys. Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman.
Welge: Do you have a favorite game-day meal or snack to get you going?
Kilgast: Usually two to three hours before the game, I have a dinner of chicken, rice and broccoli, and then I’ll have a banana an hour or so before the game.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Kilgast: My favorite movie is Guardians of the Galaxy.