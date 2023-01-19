January 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Kal Kilgast, IC Catholic Prep, basketball, senior

By Joshua Welge
IC Catholic Prep senior Kal Kilgast

IC Catholic Prep senior Kal Kilgast

Name: Kal Kilgast

School: IC Catholic Prep, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Kilgast scored a career-high 32 points and hit six 3-pointers in a 67-56 win over Aurora Christian. He was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: Your 32-point game last week, it sounds like you really had a hot shooting night. What stood out looking back at it?

Kilgast: I was getting some easy shots early to get a rhythm and I was also getting a lot of good looks from my teammates.

Welge: Your team has been on quite a good run the last month or so (IC Catholic is 12-1 over its last 13 games). What’s been the keys to that success?

Kilgast: We are a disciplined team that works very hard and no matter how the game is going, we always find a way to grit it out and win.

Welge: You guys have a big game next week at Riverside-Brookfield. What do you think the team needs to do to get a better result this time?

Kilgast: We need to come into it ready and prepared and then we have to have a strong start.

Welge: If you could pick a starting lineup with you and four other players, current or from the past, who would you want to play with?

Kilgast: I would go back and play with some Michigan State guys. Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman.

Welge: Do you have a favorite game-day meal or snack to get you going?

Kilgast: Usually two to three hours before the game, I have a dinner of chicken, rice and broccoli, and then I’ll have a banana an hour or so before the game.

Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Kilgast: My favorite movie is Guardians of the Galaxy.

PremiumBasketballIC Catholic Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.