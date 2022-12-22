Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Hope Sebek, Downers Grove North, basketball, junior

Name: Hope Sebek
School: Downers Grove North, junior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Sebek scored a career-high 30 points in Downers Grove North’s 73-31 win over Downers Grove South, the Trojans’ fifth straight win. She was selected Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What was your previous career high? How did it come together for you that game?
Sebek: Not completely sure, pretty sure it was around 20 to 25. Most of the success came from the energy and all my teammates. Everybody was so energized. It was the crosstown rivalry, a very important game. We only have two seniors, but we wanted to pull out the win for them. It’s their last crosstown game.
Welge: So Downers Grove North is known more for defense, but your team has been scoring a lot lately. How do you explain it?
Sebek: We work so hard on defense. That is our main priority. If we do good on defense, we get the reward of doing whatever we want on offense. We don’t have a 6-footer on the team. We are all pretty much guards. We have to work with what we have and we are all in position to score. We create shots for each other.
Welge: How did being on varsity last year as a sophomore help you?
Sebek: I played on both. I played some on varsity and also JV. It set me up for success. There were so many seniors on the team last year and I was just a sophomore. Practicing with them was beyond helpful. They all encouraged me when I was down. My sister was also on varsity last year and honestly watching them on the bench was more helpful than being in the game. I could hear all the coaches talking and kept what they were saying in my mind for this year.
Welge: What has your sister meant to you in your basketball growth?
Sebek: She is probably one of my biggest role models. I took a lot of defensive skills from her and tried to learn everything from her and look up to her. I grabbed everything she said to me during the season and after the season and even before this season. She shaped me into the person I am today.
Welge: It seems like the team is on a good run. What’s been the key?
Sebek: We started off a little rocky, but we knew we had so much potential from summer and everything. We hadn’t met our standards. We knew it would work out and it would come together. Once everybody was on the same page and weren’t just playing their game, we all came together and it worked.