Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Elle Bruschuk, Willowbrook, basketball, junior

Name: Elle Bruschuk
School: Willowbrook, junior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Bruschuk had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Morton and 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals in a win over Proviso East. Bruschuk was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: You seemed to have a really good week. How did it come together for you in those games?
Bruschuk: A lot of the girls on my team are really good at playing off of each other. We set up a couple plays that I could play off and get good shots. We were going good in those games.
Welge: It seems like your team is coming together after a tough start. What’s been going on?
Bruschuk: I do think we have found our footing. As these games have gone on, we’ve grown used to playing with each other. There have been some underclassmen that have stepped up. They’re first-time varsity players that are learning their surroundings. It’s starting to come together and we’re learning to play off of each other. Everybody has learned to work together and it’s fun to see. Even from our first tournament our team has shown an insane amount of growth.
Welge: How has your role evolved?
Bruschuk: I think freshman and sophomore year I was more of a contributor on defense and with assists and just in a different way. This year, I’ve been looking to the basket more and looking for my open shot and having the mindset offensively.
Welge: How hard is it to make the quick transition from volleyball season to basketball?
Bruschuk: During volleyball season I am still working out in basketball. I do training like 2-3 times a week during volleyball season so my skills are still there. The first couple games, I’m just trying to get my breath back because it’s two different endurance levels with volleyball and basketball.
Welge: Are you playing a different position this year?
Bruschuk: Most years I’ve been playing like a small forward. I play 2-5 on the court, it just depends on the team. The point guard position I had the least experience, so this year it’s been fun playing that just to have that different experience.
Welge: What’s going on recruiting wise?
Bruschuk: Definitely my goal is to play in college if the opportunity is there. I’ve been to a couple schools and had a couple visits. I have an offer from Iona and I’ve been talking to a couple schools.