Suburban Life Girls Golfer of the Year: Hinsdale Central sophomore Elyssa Abdullah honed her putting, led team to state title

Elyssa Abdullah understands the importance of eliminating distractions when putting, which led to an important and not necessarily easy decision.
She locked her phone away.
When the Hinsdale Central sophomore practices her putting, she puts away the phone in her golf bag so as not to get distracted by texts or social media.
“I’m not really big on my phone anyway, but just in case,” Abdullah said. “It gets me to focus. I’ve taught myself to distance myself from my phone when it comes to golf. Those little details have paid off.”
Boy, did they.
Led by Abdullah, who tied for second place individually at 2-under par, Hinsdale Central won the Class 2A state championship earlier this fall, the program’s third state title.
It capped an impressive season and postseason for the repeat Suburban Life Girls Golfer of the Year. Abdullah also won regional and sectional championships.
“It meant a lot to us,” Abdullah said. “We hadn’t won a state championship in a while and we were really close as a team. It means a lot to win it together. It took a lot of effort.”
Abdullah set the bar pretty high for herself with her freshman season.
She won her first high school tournament in a blistering 6-under-par 66, then came back on the same course to tie for fourth place at state.
But Abdullah felt she left shots on the course with her short putting and worked to improve on it going into her sophomore season.
“I’ve been spending a lot more time on my putting in general,” Abdullah said. “I made a lot more putts this year than last year. I gained a little more distance on my driver, worked on consistency with my irons, trying to get as close as I can. But improving my short putts was a big thing. It was a big weakness last year. I put more time into my putting and more focus.”
The depth of Hinsdale Central’s team, and its bond, further helped Abdullah maintain her focus.
“I was really close to all the girls on the team and that created a comfort level and a trust level,” she said. “It was really fun. I got to room with one of my teammates, Caroline Owens, at state and we did not do that last year. It helped me prepare mentally, to calm me so I could do my best.”
In a sport as fickle as golf can be, Abdullah maintained consistently excellent results throughout her biggest tournaments. She did it by sticking to a routine.
“I just go through the basics, no matter what kind of day I had. I know the results will eventually happen,” Abdullah said. “What I usually do on the day of the tournament is spend barely any time on my full swing. I just work on my short game and short putts, potential shots I may have in the tournament. My full swing is pretty solid usually. I do my drills the days before the tournament but I think putting and short game will be what determines the tournaments. As long as that is good, I’ll usually have a good round.”