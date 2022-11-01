November 01, 2022
Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 31: Nazareth, Fenwick, IC Catholic, Timothy volleyball advance to sectional final

By Joshua Welge
Timothy Christian logo

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 2A Christ the King Sectional

Timothy Christian d. Latin 25-14, 25-8

Abby VanderWal had 11 kills, three blocks and four digs, Hope Huizenga five kills and four digs, Sadie Orange three kills and two blocks, Bella Potempa three kills, Sierra Rieger 24 assists and Clare McQuade six digs for the Trojans (31-7).

IC Catholic d. Clemente 25-1, 25-5

Lucy Russ had 11 assists, nine digs and six aces, Alysa Lawton four digs, four assists and three aces, Kiely Kemph six kills and Delilah Hyland seven kills for the Knights (30-1).

Class 3A Little Village Sectional

Nazareth d. St. Ignatius 21-25, 25-23, 25-14

Lauren Salata had 12 kills, Kitty Sandt four kills, 18 assists and eight digs and Reese Butkus eight digs for Nazareth (19-16).

Fenwick d. Trinity 25-6, 25-17

Erin East had eight kills, Maeve Welsh 11 assists and two aces and Hazel Davis three aces for Fenwick (17-19).

