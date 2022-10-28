Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 27: Ava Falduto’s 22 kills lead IC Catholic to three-set win, regional title

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. DePaul Prep 25-15, 17-25, 25-14
Ava Falduto had 22 kills and 14 digs, Lucy Russ 34 assists and nine digs and Alysa Lawton 14 digs for the Knights (29-1), who advanced to the Class 2A Christ the King Sectional. Kiely Kemph and Delilah Hyland each added six kills.
Timothy Christian d. Montini 25-20, 25-21
Abby VanderWal had 14 kills and 12 digs, Hope Huizenga five kills and nine digs, Bella Potempa six digs, Sierra Rieger 21 assists and Clare McQuade 10 digs to lead the Trojans (30-7) past Montini in a Class 2A regional final.
Lemont d. Tinley Park 25-20, 19-25, 25-17
Grace Ulatowski had 13 kills and 18 digs, Keira O’Donnell 11 kills and Jessica Rimbo 15 assists for Lemont in the Class 3A Tinley Park Regional final.
Benet d. Geneva 25-17, 25-20
The Redwings (33-4) beat Geneva in the Class 4A Geneva Regional final for Benet’s 15th consecutive regional title.