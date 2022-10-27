Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Denzell Gibson, IC Catholic Prep, football, senior

Name: Denzell Gibson
School: IC Catholic Prep, senior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Gibson ran for 102 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns and had three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 25-14 win over St. Francis. He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What did that win mean? Obviously these two teams have a good rivalry going.
Gibson: It was a great win for us as a program and as a team. The last few years we didn’t get what we wanted against that team in particular. There is a rivalry going, a team we look forward to playing every year. It’s a great steppingstone for us going into the playoffs.
Welge: What happened on that 81-yard touchdown you scored?
Gibson: We saw they were crashing the two defensive ends, they were blitzing a lot and we took advantage of it. I caught a screen just like we practice and got what we wanted.
Welge: What’s it like to play in an offense with playmakers like yourself, Dennis [Mandala] and KJ [Parker]?
Gibson: It’s something special. In past years we were a run-heavy offense but with Dennis and KJ coming in it definitely changed our way of seeing things. We are more versatile. We have so many weapons. We’re a special team and I can’t wait to see how far we go.
Welge: What’s the mindset going into the playoffs, especially after last year ended with such a devastating loss in the semifinals in the final seconds?
Gibson: It definitely was a humbling experience for us. We had our hopes high, we thought we had the game in the bag and it didn’t go our way. Going into this year it definitely gave us a humbling mindset, put a good head on our shoulders. We’re taking it week by week, day by day, taking advantage of every day because nothing is promised.
Welge: What’s it like to play for a program like IC?
Gibson: It’s something special, the brotherhood and the grind. This is a place that nothing is handed to you, no matter your stature or place in society you’re going to be part of the brotherhood. They are going to accept you for who you are.