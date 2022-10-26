Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 25: Wheaton Academy, Timothy Christian soccer advance to state

BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 2, Chicago Latin 0
The Warriors punched their ticket to state with a 2-0 win over Latin at the Class 1A Burlington Central Supersectional. In the 53rd minute Josiah Pitts tracked down a ball from Caleb Mariotti in the penalty area for what would prove to be the game winning goal. In the 70th minute Caleb Mariotti’s shot was parried down by the Roman’s goalkeeper, but Jakob Karlson slotted home the rebound for the assurance goal.
Declan Finnegan, Troy Erickson, Logan Bates, “Tebo” Shinetulga, and Scotty Murray stood tall for the Warriors, earning their 14th shutout of the year for Wheaton Academy (15-4-3)
Timothy Christian 2, Chicago Acero-Soto 1
Caleb Bode and Marc Gamble scored goals for the Trojans in the Class 1A Stagg Supersectional.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton North d. Downers Grove South 27-25, 25-17
Audrey Brcka had 15 kills and four digs, Paige Syswerda 10 assists and six digs, Olivia Zarnis five kills and thre blocks, Juju Fender 10 digs and nine assists and Paige Amwoza 13 digs for the Falcons (21-15) in the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central d. West Chicago 25-12, 25-12
Amber Pelton had 11 assists, reaching 1,000 career assists, Elizabeth Sessa had eight kills and Erika Kalman seven kills for the Red Devils (21-15) in the Class 4A St. Charles East Regional semifinal.
Montini def. Westmont 25-9, 25-5
Jordan Heatherly had eight kills and 16 assists, Francesca Lorenzo six kills, Hailey Goetz 14 assists, Sienna Skarda seven kills and Sophia Boumans 16 digs for Montini in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
Timothy Christian d. Regina Dominican 25-9, 25-19
Abby VanderWal had 13 kills, four digs and two aces, Hope Huizenga five kills and four digs, Bella Potempa three kills and three digs and Sierra Rieger 23 assists for the Trojans (29-7).
Benet d. Plainfield East - 25-6, 25-12
Audrey Aselson had nine assists, Gabi Staniskis six kills and three blocks and Aniya Warren 13 digs for Benet (32-4) in the Class 4A Geneva Regional semifinal.
Lemont d. Chicago Agricultural 25-15, 25-16
Grace Ulatowski had six kills, Anna Benson five kills and April Rice 15 assists for Lemont in the Tinley Park Regional semifinal.