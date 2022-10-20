Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Addy Horner, St. Francis, volleyball, sophomore

Name: Addy Horner
School: St. Francis, sophomore
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Horner had 59 kills, 12 blocks, 53 assists and 31 digs over five matches last week. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: It sounds like you had a great week individually and as a team. How do you feel about where the team is?
Horner: Our team has really come together and played together this week. I think we are peaking at the right time and set up for a good postseason run.
Welge: Overall, how has the season gone?
Horner: It’s going really good. As the season has gone by we have got better and played better.
Welge: How do you view your role on the team?
Horner: As a setter it’s good to lead on the court. That’s what I try to be, a leader as much as I can. Our team has a lot of energy, which I try to contribute to.
Welge: How did you get started with volleyball?
Horner: I’ve been playing since I was little. I think I started when I was 6 or 7 at Sports Performance. My sister and my mom played so it’s always run in my family.
Welge: If you were not playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?
Horner: I think I would still be involved in athletics, maybe something like basketball with my height.
Welge: What does it mean to play for a program like St. Francis with its tradition?
Horner: I’m so grateful to be a part of it. You feel the tradition and the competitiveness with it, both on and off the court.
Welge: What’s your favorite class?
Horner: This year my favorite class is history, U.S. History. It interests me a lot learning about our country.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show?
Horner: The Office.
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Horner: The last book I read was the Frederick Douglass book in school. That was interesting. I liked reading a real story like that.