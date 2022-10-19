Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 18: Timothy Christian soccer advances to sectional final

BOYS SOCCER
Timothy Christian 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
Jake Firnsin and Hendrik DeVries scored second-half goals with assists from Owen Wise and Marc Gamble as the Trojans advanced to the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional final.
Benet 8, Proviso West 0
Nicho Picha scored four first-half goals and assisted a fifth and Kovas Jeleniauskas scored two second-half goals as Benet (13-4-1) advanced to Friday’s regional final at Downers Grove South.
Glenbard East 2, Elk Grove 1
Zachary Pfister and Edgar Duenas each had a goal and assist for the Rams in the Class 3A Glenbard East Regional semifinal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Benet d. Joliet Catholic 21-25, 25-13, 25-9
Audrey Aselson had 43 assists, seven digs and four kills, Kristen Krammer 13 kills and three digs, Ava Novak 10 kills and four digs, Gabi Staniskis six kills and two digs, Peyton Turner 20 digs and Aniya Warren 18 digs for Benet (30-4, 4-1).
IC Catholic Prep d. Elmwood Park 25-10, 25-3
Ava Falduto had 15 kills, Lucy Russ 24 assists, four digs and two kills, Alysa Lawson 10 digs and Natalie Lawton five digs for the Knights (23-1, 5-0). Delilah Hyland added four kills, Emily Carling four kills and Peyton Schmidt three kills.
Bartlett d. Glenbard East 20-25, 25-23, 21-25
Sophia Sommesi had 14 kills, eight digs and three aces, Madison Manning eight kills and three digs, Hannah Meyer nine digs and 30 assists and Hailey Overlin 17 digs and three aces for the Rams.
St. Charles East d. Wheaton North 27-25, 25-22
Audrey Brcka had 11 kills, six digs, two aces and two blocks, Paige Syswerda 13 assists, three digs, two blocks and two kills and Paige Amwoza 14 digs and two assists for the Falcons (19-15, 3-4).
Timothy Christian d. Wheaton Academy 25-22, 25-18
Abby VanderWal had nine kills, Hope Huizenga five kills and three digs, Bella Potempa three kills, three aces and five digs and Sierra Rieger 19 assists and four digs for the Trojans (28-7, 3-2).
Kiki Shields had five kills and Abby Rathbun two blocks for Wheaton Academy.
Lemont d. Bremen 25-6, 25-17
Grace Ulatowski had six kills, Madie Skwarek five kills and Lauren Meyer seven assists for Lemont (23-11, 13-0).
Montini d. Hinsdale Central 25-16, 25-14
Jordan Heatherly had 14 assists, 13 kills and 10 digs, Hailey Goetz 13 assists and five digs, Izzie Evenson three kills and eight digs, Sophia Boumans 15 digs and Sienna Skarda nine kills and four blocks for the Lady Broncos.
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Glenbard North 25-18, 25-19