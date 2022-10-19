Girls Volleyball notes: Memphis recruit Jordan Heatherly a triple threat for Montini

Montini senior Jordan Heatherly truly has a hand – or arm – in nearly every point.

“Being involved in every play is what I want,” Heatherly said.

In a three-year varsity career, the 5-foot-10 Memphis recruit is the Broncos’ first player with more than 1,000 career assists and kills as well as more than 600 career digs. And she’s a two-year captain.

“I love it. I really do. Volleyball is the most fun thing to me,” Heatherly said. “Physically, I don’t think I’ve ever been in better shape. It does take a toll on you but at the same time it shows that you can push through the soreness. It’s super exciting and I love to be everyone’s biggest cheerleader.”

A key member of last season’s 40-1 Class 2A state champions, Heatherly leads Montini (15-13) in assists (401), kills (400) and digs (301) with 19 triple-doubles and aces (57). The Broncos celebrated right after her 1,000th assist against Benet Sept. 26. Her 1,000th kill Tuesday against Hinsdale Central will be celebrated at practice Thursday.

Heatherly anchors a younger lineup with Hailey Doucet the other senior regular. They are captains with juniors Sophia Boumans and Hailey Goetz.

“(Heatherly) received a ton of (captain) votes both years. She’s a phenomenal leader,” Montini coach Trish Samolinski said. “She’s a kid you can give the ball to at any point in the game. She can do it all. She’s been playing volleyball probably as long as she could walk.”

Heatherly’s grandmother Sue Keck started what has evolved into the 1st Alliance Volleyball Club. Her mother Julie (Keck) played for Troy State and Lyons Township, where Heatherly played for the sophomores as a freshman.

Junior year brought the ultimate dream season. Heatherly was a Montini captain with three seniors. The Broncos captured their first state title convincingly, never losing more than 18 points in any postseason set. On July 4 in Indianapolis, her 1st Alliance 17 Gold team won the USA Volleyball national title as underdogs in the highest-level Open Division.

“It was a very big exclamation point for our (1st Alliance) team to prove everyone wrong,” Heatherly said. “(With Montini) we knew we had a shot at state but we didn’t realize the sky was really the limit. I’m kind of speechless talking about it because there’s not much more you can say than how great it was and how grateful I am to be a part of that team.”

Timothy Christian’s sophomore sensation

Timothy Christian 6-foot-2 standout Abby Vander Wal was rated the nation’s No. 4 preseason sophomore prospect by PrepVolleyball.com. Perhaps a better indication of her importance was being voted a team captain with fourth-year varsity senior Sadie Orange and third-year varsity junior Hope Huizenga.

“I’ve really tried hard to be a good leader as a captain and I work hard every day to improve my own game,” Vander Wal said. “I really enjoy being challenged on the court and I’m grateful for my chance the last two years to contribute in any way to help our team win.”

The 2A Trojans (28-7) already have their most victories since 2016. Vander Wal has 382 kills, 240 digs, 50 service aces and 28 blocks and already 667 career kills with a .400-plus attack percentage.

“Apart from being our go-to player, one of her biggest contributions is an ability and desire to bring others up to her level,” Timothy coach Scott Piersma said. “In my 12 years here, we have seen plenty of great players go on to play in college, but it is also possible that she could end up at the top of that list when her career is over.”

Lemont’s all-around leader

Lemont senior captain Grace Ulatowski makes even greater contributions since being named the 2021 South Suburban Conference Blue Player of the Year.

“That’s a really great honor. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without (coach Chris Zogata). She helped me so much,” Ulatowski said. “A lot of the girls on my team were really good. We all put all the work in. Everyone deserved (the award) for sure.”

The 5-8 outside hitter has 183 kills, 167 digs and 40 aces and plays full rotation for 3A Lemont (22-11) and her 1st Alliance 17 Black team.

“The most improved part of her game is her defense,” Zogata responded. “She is our go-to hitter and comes through at key moments. She is supportive of her teammates and is a good captain.”