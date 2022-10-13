Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 12: Willowbrook volleyball wins two matches at LW Central Invite

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook d. Reavis 25-16, 25-18
Hannah Kenny had four kills, 10 assists and five digs, Calli Kenny five kills and five assists and Natalie Cipriano four kills and four digs for the Warriors (27-2) at the Lincoln-Way Central Invite.
Willowbrook d. Oak Lawn 25-15, 25-14
Hannah Kenny had five kills, five aces, 17 assists and four digs, Calli Kenny nine kills, six assists and four digs, Natalie Cipriano six kills and Grace Conley eight digs for the Warriors (28-2) at the Lincoln-Way Central Invite.
BOYS SOCCER
Glenbard East 1, Bartlett 0
David Hernandez scored the game’s lone goal and Cooper Wooldridge had two saves in goal for the Rams.