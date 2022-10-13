October 13, 2022
Shaw Local
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 12: Willowbrook volleyball wins two matches at LW Central Invite

By Joshua Welge
Willowbrook logo

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. Reavis 25-16, 25-18

Hannah Kenny had four kills, 10 assists and five digs, Calli Kenny five kills and five assists and Natalie Cipriano four kills and four digs for the Warriors (27-2) at the Lincoln-Way Central Invite.

Willowbrook d. Oak Lawn 25-15, 25-14

Hannah Kenny had five kills, five aces, 17 assists and four digs, Calli Kenny nine kills, six assists and four digs, Natalie Cipriano six kills and Grace Conley eight digs for the Warriors (28-2) at the Lincoln-Way Central Invite.

BOYS SOCCER

Glenbard East 1, Bartlett 0

David Hernandez scored the game’s lone goal and Cooper Wooldridge had two saves in goal for the Rams.

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.