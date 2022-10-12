Girls Volleyball notes: Uniform No. 1, Madison Manning among Glenbard East’s all-time contributors with her play, example

When Madison Manning made the Glenbard East girls volleyball varsity three years ago as a freshman, she waited while uniform numbers were selected by seniority.
About all that remained for her was No. 1, the smallest size.
“I didn’t really have a wide variety to choose from,” Manning recalled.
Now in her fourth varsity season, the 5-foot-9 senior Manning has established herself among the Rams’ all-time contributors through solid and diverse full-rotation play. Through it all, she’s kept uniform No. 1.
“Whenever I get down, it’s like, ‘You can do this now.’ It’s kind of like a little reminder (of freshman season),” Manning said. “You were sticking it out then. Just stick it out now. It’s like, ‘You’ve been doing it. You can keep doing it.’ "
Manning has done plenty. Her 143 kills, 154 digs and 21 aces are about to eclipse her 149 kills, 166 digs and 23 aces of 2021. The Rams (11-17) have surpassed last season’s 8-26 record with six other returnees.
“(It’s her) leadership, leading by example. She’s the first person here setting up the nets and kind of taking the younger players under her wing,” Glenbard East coach Brad Cardott said. “She sets a high precedent for our team. She’s a very versatile player.”
Another of Manning’s favorite freshman memories returns Friday and Saturday. The Rams play host to their 32nd 24-team Autumnfest Tournament.
“I loved watching and learning but also just going around with my teammates and watching like Mother McAuley or really big teams,” Manning said. “It was always cool to get to compete with that, too, feel a part of that.”
In June, Manning helped her Adversity 17s Black team finish 10-3 and 28th in the Classic Division at AAU Nationals. Manning especially enjoyed the Rams’ Sept. 22 victory over Lake Park at a packed home gym with the school band after losing to the Lancers Sept. 2.
“I just loved being on the court with that, such a high intensity game. It’s a great match, but it’s also you’ve got the energy from the crowd,” Manning said. “I haven’t felt that in a while, I think because of COVID (restrictions) but it kind of brought me back to freshman year.”
If Manning plays in college, she’s content being a defensive specialist. She plans to major in organizational development and project management.
“I’m an outside hitter, but I love serve receive. It’s my favorite part of the game,” Manning said. “I love the feeling after you get a great kill or a great pass. It’s just the feeling of it’s not one person. We’re all accomplishing such big things as a team.”
York’s reversal of fortune
York’s tremendous turnaround began with a season-opening, three-set victory over defending 2A state champion Montini. The Dukes (20-8), who were 15-22 in 2021, have seven returnees from that postseason lineup under second-year head coach Danny Piwowarczyk.
“I think one of the main things is all of the hype that we bring,” junior Jessie Trapp said. “We just are able to work as a team. Coming back (on varsity) it’s a lot easier to be comfortable in the game and at your best and not as nervous.”
Trapp leads York with 195 kills after being a setter in 2021. Other category leaders are seniors Kadie Julian (216 digs, 35 aces), Melissa Mueller (283 assists) and Keira Concanon (36 blocks). Junior Emelyn Stettin has 33 aces.
“Just being in year two, where they know the systems better (has helped) and overall in the offseason they all got a lot better and worked really hard,” Piwowarczyk said. “We play really well as a good team. We beat teams as a team.”
Sectional seeds
Area teams with top four sectional seeds are No. 1 Willowbrook, No. 3 Glenbard West and No. 4 York at the Class 4A Proviso West Sectional, No. 1 Benet at 4A Plainfield North Sectional, No. 3 Lyons Township at 4A LT Sectional, No. 1 Nazareth and No. 2 Fenwick at 3A Little Village Sectional, No. 1 Lemont at 3A Joliet Catholic Sectional, No. 2 St. Francis in sub-sectional A of 3A Burlington Central Sectional and No. 1 IC Catholic Prep, No. 2 Timothy Christian and No. 3 Montini Catholic in sub-sectional B of 2A Christ the King Sectional.
Fond farewell at Fenwick
Fenwick honored retiring coach Kathleen (Shannon) O’Laughlin at its Oct. 5 home match. O’Laughlin has coached 19 seasons over two stints, the past 12 as head coach and formerly as older sister Eileen’s assistant. The Glen Ellyn resident was a star player at IC Catholic Prep along with Eileen, who is retiring as her assistant, and younger sister Maureen. O’Laughlin’s daughter Shannon is a senior and among the Friars’ top players.