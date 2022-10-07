Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 6: Benet volleyball beats Wheaton North

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Benet def. Wheaton North 25-20, 25-14
The Redwings improved to 21-1 with the win.
For Wheaton North (17-10) Paige Syswerda had 14 assists, Audrey Brcka five kills, Libby Hornof five kills and Addie Lee nine digs.
IC Catholic Prep d. Bishop McNamara 25-13, 25-11
Ava Falduto had 16 kills, five digs and three assists, Lucy Russ 16 assists, 11 digs and five kills, Alysa Lawton 11 digs and Natalie Lawton six digs for the Knights (19-1, 4-0).
Lemont d. Evergreen Park 29-27, 18-25, 25-19
Grace Ulatowski had nine kills, Adyson DuVall eight kills, Jessica Rimbo 12 assists and Keira O’Donnell six blocks for Lemont (20-7).
Montini d. De La Salle 25-22, 25-15
Jordan Heatherly had 11 kills, seven assists and three aces, Audrey Kinney three kills, Izzie Evenson three kills and 12 digs, Sienna Skarda seven kills and three blocks, Hailey Goetz 15 assists and seven digs and Sophia Boumans 15 digs for Montini.