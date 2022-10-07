Golf: Benet, Hinsdale Central boys, Hinsdale Central girls in second place after first round at state

Benet’s Charles Davenport shot a 1-over par 72 and is in a five-way tie for the lead, and the Redwings as a team shot a 307 and is three strokes back of St. Ignatius for the team lead after the first round of the Class 2A state golf tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
Hinsdale Central’s girls and boys teams are also in second place after the first round of their state tournaments.
At the Class 2A boys tournament St. Ignatius is at 304, Benet 307 and Benton at 308 heading into Saturday’s final round. Lemont, which shot 319, is tied for fifth. Davenport is tied with Geneseo’s Hayden Moore, Carmel’s Jacob Lutzke, Benton’s River Stilley and Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht for the lead. Benet’s Ryan Danneger is two shots back at 74, and Hinsdale South’s Thomas Gneiser shot a 75 and Wheaton Academy’s Sam Dykema a 76.
At the Class 3A boys tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington, Hinsdale Central’s team shot a 305 and is tied for second with Lake Forest, 10 shots back of New Trier’s 295. Hinsdale Central senior Emil Riegger shot a 75 and is tied for 12th place, with teammate Jack Mulligan and Glenbard West’s Grant Roscich a shot back. Barrington sophomore Andrew Schauenberg is the first-round leader at 70.
At the Class 2A girls state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur, Hinsdale Central shot a team score of 303, one shot back of Stevenson’s 302 with Barrington at 306 and Glenbrook North at 307.
Hinsdale Central sophomore Elyssa Abdullah, who tied for fourth at state as a freshman, shot at even-par 72 and is two shots back of co-leaders Kayla Sayyalinh of Rockford Guilford and Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville. Hinsdale Central’s Caroline Owens and Lily Reigger both shot 76.
IC Catholic Prep is in fourth place at the Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista. St. Francis’ girls team is in fifth place at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.