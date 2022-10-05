High school sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 4: Ava Falduto, IC Catholic Prep win three-set thriller over Timothy Christian

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. Timothy Christian 25-21, 21-25, 26-24
Ava Falduto had 20 kills and 10 digs, Lucy Russ 24 assists, five digs and four kills and Alysa Lawton 11 digs as the Knights (18-1, 4-0) won a three-set thriller with their crosstown rival. Abby VanderWal had 22 kills and 14 digs, Hope Huizenga eight kills, eight digs and three aces and Sierra Rieger 35 assists for Timothy Christian (20-5, 2-2).
Glenbard West d. Oak Park-River Forest 24-26, 25-23, 27-25
The Hilltoppers improved to 17-8 overall, 4-0 in the West Suburban Silver ahead of a match with Lyons on Oct. 11 for the league championship.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever watched a match between two more equal opponents,” Glenbard West coach Dan Scott said. “Neither team had more than a four-point lead in any set, and the environment felt like an early playoff match. Glad to come away with a win because this one could have gone either way.”
Wheaton Warrenville South def. Wheaton North 25-23, 25-18
Libby Hornof had four kills and three blocks, Paige Syswerda nine assists, seven digs and six aces and Audrey Brcka five digs and three kills for the Falcons (17-9, 3-2).
Aurora Central Catholic d. Wheaton Academy 25-23, 25-21
Kiki Shields had five kills, three aces and two blocks, Kiera Morrison four kills and seven assists and Kiley Morrison 12 digs for the Warriors.
Loyola d. Montini 29-27, 25-21
Jordan Heatherly had nine kills, 17 assists and 12 digs, Sophia Boumans eight digs and two aces, Hailey Goetz 12 assists and five digs and Izzie Evenson seven kills and six digs for Montini.
Lemont d. Richards 25-13, 25-19
Grace Ulatowski had 10 kills, Keira O’Donnell six kills and Lauren Meyer 10 assists for Lemont.
BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 4, Ridgewood 1
Caleb Mariotti and Josiah Pitts each scored two goals and Declan Finnegan had four saves in goal for the Warriors (9-4-3, 5-1), who clinched at least a share of the Metro Suburban Conference title.
Hinsdale Central 2, Glenbard West 1 (OT)
Peterson scored the game-tying goal off an assist from Ardit Abdullai with four minutes left, and Abdullai scored the game-winner in overtime on an assist from Jorgenson.
“Credit to Glenbard West for a great game, they challenged us to really think through how we could solve their pressure across the field,” Hinsdale Central coach Michael Wiggins said. “I thought our perseverance and hard work until the final whistle came through this evening. Martin Contreras our sophomore goalkeeper played great making 10 saves on 11 shots. Really happy for Ardit Abdullai for not only his game winner but also the assist on the game tying goal.”
Benet 2, Naperville Central 2
Nico Picha had a goal and an assist and Jack Kuelthau also tallied a goal for Benet (10-4-1).