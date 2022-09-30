Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 29: Benet, Wheaton North, St. Francis girls golf teams win regional titles

GIRLS GOLF
Class 2A Kaneland Regional
Jenna Shilts shot a 70 to earn medalist honors, leading Benet to the regional title at Hughes Creek Golf Course. Audrey Wake added a 78, Audrey Simkus an 82 and Kerregan Reilly a 90 for Benet’s team total of 320.
Class 2A Glenbard North Regional
Bridget Craig shot a 72 to earn medalist honors, leading Wheaton North to the regional title at Bloomingdale Golf Club. Abby Lucas carded an 86 and Lizzie Elftmann and Maddy Schultz an 87 for the Falcons’ 332 total.
Class 1A Rosary Regional
Emmy Hollarbush shot a 75 to earn medalist honors and lead St. Francis to the regional title at Bliss Creek Golf Course. Katherine Lilly carded an 81 and St. Francis shot 364 as a team. Nazareth, which shot a 372, also advanced to sectionals.
BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 4, Columbia 0
Caleb Mariotti had two assists and Lucas Landstrom, Scotty Murray, Josiah Pitts and Finn Ruch scored goals for the Warriors. Ruch’s was his first varsity goal and Pitts added an assist for Wheaton Academy at the Great River Classic three-day tournament in Burlington, Iowa.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook d. Glenbard East 25-16, 25-15
Calli Kenny had seven kills and eight assists, Hannah Kenny six kills and nine assists, Grace Conley eight digs and Natalie Cipriano four kills and four digs for the Warriors (18-2).