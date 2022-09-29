Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lyons, IC Catholic golfers win regional titles

BOYS GOLF
Class 3A Payton Regional
Charlie Novak shot a 71 and Jack Berry a 72, and Lyons Township carded a sizzling 297 as a team to win the Class 3A Payton Regional title. Anderson Palm carded a 78 and Joe Stetler a 78.
Class 1A IC Catholic Prep Regional
Nick Zanoni shot a 73, Zazz Atendido a 74, Jann Atendido a 76 and Luke Tardiff an 80 as the Knights posted a 303 as a team to win the Class 1A IC Catholic Regional title.
Willowbrook
Brett Vandergrift shot a 79 and Vince Guajardo an 82 at Glendale Lakes to advance to sectionals. Willowbrook shot 334 as a team to place seventh.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton North d. West Chicago 25-17, 25-27, 25-18
Paige Syswerda had 29 assists and 25 digs, Audrey Brcka a program single-match record 18 kills and 17 digs and Paige Amwoza 31 digs for the Falcons (17-8).
BOYS SOCCER
Glenbard East 2, Streamwood 1
Jacob Sarabia and Zachary Pfister each scored goals and Josue Roman had two assists for the Rams.
Benet 3, Nazareth 0
Ryan Augustyn had a goal and an assist and Danny Boyle and Kovas Jeleniauskas each scored goals for Benet.