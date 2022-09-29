September 28, 2022
Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lyons, IC Catholic golfers win regional titles

By Joshua Welge

BOYS GOLF

Class 3A Payton Regional

Charlie Novak shot a 71 and Jack Berry a 72, and Lyons Township carded a sizzling 297 as a team to win the Class 3A Payton Regional title. Anderson Palm carded a 78 and Joe Stetler a 78.

Class 1A IC Catholic Prep Regional

Nick Zanoni shot a 73, Zazz Atendido a 74, Jann Atendido a 76 and Luke Tardiff an 80 as the Knights posted a 303 as a team to win the Class 1A IC Catholic Regional title.

Willowbrook

Brett Vandergrift shot a 79 and Vince Guajardo an 82 at Glendale Lakes to advance to sectionals. Willowbrook shot 334 as a team to place seventh.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton North d. West Chicago 25-17, 25-27, 25-18

Paige Syswerda had 29 assists and 25 digs, Audrey Brcka a program single-match record 18 kills and 17 digs and Paige Amwoza 31 digs for the Falcons (17-8).

BOYS SOCCER

Glenbard East 2, Streamwood 1

Jacob Sarabia and Zachary Pfister each scored goals and Josue Roman had two assists for the Rams.

Benet 3, Nazareth 0

Ryan Augustyn had a goal and an assist and Danny Boyle and Kovas Jeleniauskas each scored goals for Benet.

