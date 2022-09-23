Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 22: Madison Manning’s 13 kills lead Glenbard East past Lake Park

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Lake Park 26-24, 27-25
Madison Manning had 13 kills and five digs, Hailey Overlin 10 digs and two aces and Hannah Meyer 22 assists for the Rams (8-15). Gabbie Walton added four blocks and Maddie Michelon five kills and seven digs.
Timothy Christian d. Ridgewood 25-18, 25-15
Abby VanderWal had 10 kills, two blocks and three digs, Bella Potempa five kills and four digs and Sierra Rieger 19 assists for the Trojans (17-2, 2-0).
Hinsdale Central d. Wheaton North 26-24, 25-20
Paige Amwoza had 13 digs, Paige Syswerda 14 assists and Audrey Brcka four kills, six digs and three blocks for the Falcons (15-8).
Wheaton Academy d. Westmont 25-13, 25-21
Kiki Shields had six kills, Elle Masterson two blocks and Kiley Morrison three aces for the Warriors.
Benet d. Glenbard West 25-23, 25-17
“There were some amazing rallies in this match, and we blocked very well tonight with seven block kills,” Glenbard West coach Dan Scott said. “Serve receive wasn’t as on point the second set which cost us. However, I’m very pleased with my team’s effort tonight and it was something to build on.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 3, IMSA 2