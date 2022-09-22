Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 21: Montini, Lyons volleyball both winners

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Montini d. Whitney Young 25-19, 19-25, 25-14
Jordan Heatherly had 16 kills, 26 assists and 10 digs to power the Lady Broncos. Izzie Evenson added nine kills and seven digs, Hailey Goetz 13 assists and Sophia Boumans 18 digs.
Lyons Township d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-14, 25-19
Glenbard East d. East Aurora 25-17, 25-22 (Tuesday)
Madison Manning had five digs, three kills and two aces, Hanna Kale six kills and three digs and Hannah Meyer 13 assists for the Rams (7-15). Hailey Overlin added five digs, Maddie Michelon three kills and two digs and Esabella Lee three kills.
Willowbrook d. Downers Grove South 25-23, 25-11 (Tuesday)
Calli Kenny had six kills, six aces and six digs, Hannah Kenny five kills, six assists, six digs and three aces and Natalie Cipriano three kills and three digs for the Warriors (16-2, 3-0). Grace Conley added six digs and three assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Benet 4, Marian Catholic 1
Peter Hepburn had a goal and an assist and Nicho Picha assisted two goals for Benet (8-3, 3-0). Matt Benka, Sam Trunnell and Nick Roe also scored goals.
Glenbard East 4, East Aurora 1
Edgar Duenas had two goals and an assist and David Hernandez and Josue Roman each added a goal for the Rams.