Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 20: Ava Falduto, IC Catholic Prep volleyball tops Chicago Christian

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. Chicago Christian 25-23, 25-20
Ava Falduto had 15 kills and 10 digs, Lucy Russ 19 assists and five kills and Alysa Lawton nine digs for the Knights. Abby Pukulik chipped in nine digs and Delilah Hyland four kills for ICCP (15-1, 3-0).
Timothy Christian d. Aurora Central Catholic 25-17, 25-23
Abby VanderWal had nine kills, three aces and four digs, Sadie Orange four kills, Bella Potempa five kills, Sierra Rieger 17 assists and nine digs and Clare McQuade five digs for the Trojans (16-2, 2-0).
Wheaton North def. Lake Park 25-22, 25-22
Audrey Brcka had 12 kills and seven digs, Paige Syswerda 16 assists and 10 digs and Paige Amwoza 10 digs for the Falcons (15-7, 2-1).
Benet d. St. Viator 25-14, 25-13
The Redwings improved to 17-1 overall, 3-0 in conference.
Glenbard West d. Plainfield South 25-11, 21-25, 25-6.
The Hilltoppers improved to 15-7. “We played very well in spurts tonight, but as you can tell by the scores, we’re still striving for more consistency,” Glenbard West coach Dan Scott said. “Avery Herbert had an amazing serving run in set three.”
Lemont d. Tinley Park 25-8, 25-15
Keira O’Donnell had nine kills and Grace Ulatowski six kills for Lemont (15-7, 6-0. Lauren Meyer had six assists.