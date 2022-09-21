Girls Volleyball notes: St. Francis to celebrate state championship teams at ‘alumni night’ Sept. 29

Alumni and current St. Francis players will celebrate four championship teams at the Sept. 29 home match against St. Charles North – (from left) Cece Gilroy, head coach Lisa Ston, Noel (Olson) Williams (2002 team), Beth Rodriguez DiMario (1997), Molly Haggerty (2012), Jess Schmidt, Maddie Haggerty (2012), assistant coach Erin Kopec Tuttle (1997), former head coach Peg Kopec and Anna Paquette. (Bill Stone photo) (Photo provided)