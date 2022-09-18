Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17: Wheaton Academy golf edges IC, finishes off perfect dual season

BOYS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 152, IC Catholic Prep 152
The Warriors finished off an undefeated dual match season, beating the Knights on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Luke Pringle tied for medalist honors with an even par 36 for Wheaton Academy. Sam Dykema and Joe Luchtenburg each shot 38.
BOYS SOCCER
Morton 2, Benet 0
Evan Lucas had 13 saves in goal for Benet (5-2).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Illiana Christian 25-15, 25-16
Abby VanderWal had eight kills and eight digs, Hope Huizenga six kills, Sierra Rieger 14 assists and eight digs and Bella Potempa two kills and four digs for the Trojans (14-2).
Wheaton North d. Waubonsie Valley 25-16, 25-20
Audrey Brcka had 13 kills and seven digs and Paige Syswerda 25 assists for the Falcons at the Wheaton Classic.
Wheaton North d. Neuqua Valley 17-25, 25-20, 25-17
Audrey Brcka had 14 kills, Paige Syswerda 18 assists and Paige Amwoza seven digs.
IC Catholic Prep d. Wheaton North 25-14, 25-19
Audrey Brcka had seven kills and Paige Syswerda 11 assists for the Falcons (14-7) at the Wheaton Classic.
Wheaton Academy
The Warriors went 4-1 at the Ridgewood Tournament, beating Taft 25-17, 21-25, 17-16 and Morton 25-17, 25-17, losing to Ridgewood 25-23, 25-19 and beating Lisle 25-16, 25-12 and Fenton 25-22, 25-19. Kiki Shields led Wheaton Academy (9-8) with 28 kills, Kiera Morrison had 20 and Rilee McDonald 17.
BOYS SOCCER
Benet 7, Libertyville 3
Brayden Fagbemi had a goal and an assist and Kovas Jeleniauskas added a goal for Benet (7-3).
GIRLS GOLF
Riverside-Brookfield 169, Wheaton Academy 175
R-B’s Mayan Covarrubias shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Vivian Kutek shot Wheaton Academy’s low score of 41. Megan Lindberg posted a 43.