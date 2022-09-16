Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 15: On Josiah Pitts’ PK, Wheaton Academy wins thriller with Timothy Christian

BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 2, Timothy Christian 1
Josiah Pitts scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute to give the Warriors a thrilling win. Pitts earlier scored a goal off an assist from Joshua Mariotti in the 70th minute for Wheaton Academy (5-2-3, 3-0).
Hinsdale Central 7, Batavia 0
Martin Montoya had two goals and an assist for Hinsdale Central. Sophomore Enzo Cinque added his first varsity goal, as did Austen Szurgot, and sophomore Martin Contreras had the shutout in goal for the Red Devils (7-1-1).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-14, 25-15
Hannah Kenny had six assists, six kills and seven digs, Calli Kenny four kills, nine digs and nine assists and Natalie Cipriano three kills and four digs for Willowbrook (15-2).
Nazareth d. St. Ignatius 26-24, 25-13
Kitty Sandt had five kills, three blocks and 16 assists, Olivia Austin four kills and two blocks and Meg McNicholas and Emily Risley each had three aces for Nazareth.
IC Catholic Prep d. Regina Dominican 25-7, 25-9
Ava Falduto had 10 kills and five digs, Lucy Russ 17 assists, four digs and four aces and Alysa Lawton seven digs for the Knights (11-1, 2-0).
Glenbard South d. Trinity 12-25, 25-21, 25-21
Gianna Huerta had eight kills, Brooklynn Moore eight kills and two blocks and Emma Seaman 17 digs and five aces for Glenbard South (5-12). Megan Daca added seven kills and two blocks and Mira Hines 23 assists.
Montini d. Chicago Christian 25-20, 25-20
Jordan Heatherly had 10 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs, Sophia Boumans 17 digs and Sienna Skarda four kills, three aces and two blocks for Montini.