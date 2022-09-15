Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Ava Falduto, IC Catholic Prep, volleyball, senior

Name: Ava Falduto
School: IC Catholic Prep, senior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Falduto had 30 kills and 20 digs in a three-set win over St. Francis and 17 kills in a win over Riverside-Brookfield for the unbeaten 9-0 Knights. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How do you feel about the start to the season?
Falduto: Really good. We had a really good season before we started conference. It’s been really fun. We have a young team. We start a lot of sophomores and juniors and we have two seniors on this team. We’re bonding well and we look really good on the court.
Welge: How big was that win over St. Francis?
Falduto: It was really huge for us. They’re usually a good game for us. We knew it was going to be an important game for conference. We wanted to come out strong and that’s exactly what we did. Our setter went on a 10-point service run and we got momentum off of that. It was a huge win, at St. Francis, great student section, playing in that environment. It was our coach’s first win against them. That was huge, too.
Welge: You play libero in club, but outside for your high school team. What’s that adjustment like and how does getting a big kill compare to digging out a spike?
Falduto: I love playing outside. It’s something different because I’m so used to playing back row. Getting that kill is awesome, you feel the celebration a lot more and you’re the one doing the work to get the kill. But digging balls is my favorite thing. The fact that I get to do both in high school is really cool.
Welge: What made you decide to commit to play at Penn State?
Falduto: I’ve gone to college camps my whole life and I knew I wanted to play in college since I was in fourth grade. Last summer and this summer I attended Penn State camps. As soon as I stepped on the campus it just felt different. I have a great relationship with the coaches and the players were so welcoming and honest about the program. They have had only three coaches over the last 46 years, that legacy, I wanted to be a part of it so bad. They’re undefeated so far. Seeing them have fun, it gets me excited.