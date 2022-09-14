Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Abby VanderWal’s 14 kills power Timothy Christian volleyball past St. Francis

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. St. Francis 28-26, 25-20
Abby VanderWal had 14 kills and seven digs, Sadie Orange three kills, two blocks and two aces and Bella Potempa digs and two blocks for the Trojans (13-2, 1-0).
IC Catholic Prep d. Wheaton Academy 25-13, 25-15
Ava Falduto had 13 kills, five digs, two assists, two aces and three blocks and Lucy Russ 18 assists, two kills, five digs and an ace for the Knights (9-0, 1-0). Alysa Lawton added seven digs and two assists Jenny Fromelt three kills, Delilah Hyland two blocks and Natalie Lawton seven digs and two aces.
St. Charles North d. Wheaton North 25-15, 26-24
Paige Syswerda had 13 digs and 11 assists, Audrey Brcka 11 digs and six aces and Paige Amwoza 11 digs and two assists for the Falcons (11-5, 1-1).
Benet d. Carmel 25-11, 25-18
Gabi Staniskis had six kills, Ava Novak four kills, Aniya Warren 14 digs and eight assists and Audrey Aselson 27 assists, three kills and three digs for Benet (10-1, 2-0).
Montini d. Fenwick 25-18, 25-20
Jordan Featherly had 18 assists, five kills, eight digs and two aces, Francesca Lorenzo seven kills, Sienna Skarda eight kills and six aces, Izzie Evenson nine kills and eight digs and Sophia Boumans 10 digs for Montini.
Lemont d. TF North 25-17, 25-19
Eily Brouseau had 10 digs, Grace Ulatowski seven kills and Jessica Rimbo 11 assists for Lemont (11-4, 4-0).
Glenbard West d. Downers Grove North 25-18, 28-26
The Hilltoppers with the win improved to 10-6 overall, 2-0 in conference.
“Just another great match in the West Suburban Silver,” Glenbard West coach Dan Scott said. “DGN played well and we had to fight off two set points to win this one. I’m proud of my girls for gutting out the second set with timely kills by Marin Johnson.”
Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-10, 25-9
Natalie Montes had three kills, Yanna Chavez three aces, Brooklynn Moore two kills and two aces and Megan Daca two kills and two blocks for the Raiders (4-12, 3-0).
Marist d. Nazareth 25-21, 25-21
Lauren Salata had 10 kills and 10 assists and Kitty Sandt was 4-for-4 in kills with 18 assists for Nazareth.
“Nazareth drops ESCC match to Marist but we played tough and really demonstrated strong improvement,” Nazareth coach Melissa Vandrey said. “We are getting back to 100% healthy and starting to gel. Proud of the team fight tonight against a strong Marist team.”
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Geneva 19-25, 25-19, 25-7
BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 3, Oak Park-River Forest 2
Luca Davies scored two tying goals and the Red Devils (6-1-1, 1-0) went on to win the West Suburban Silver opener. Henrique Ribiero was a difference maker in the second half coming up with big saves including a misplayed ball 40 yards from goal that led to a breakaway and his one-on-one stop on the play to preserve the game.
Timothy Christian 2, St. Edward 1
Caleb Bode and Hendrik DeVries scored goals for the Trojans.
Wheaton Academy 5, Elmwood Park 0
Joshua Mariotti recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted a fourth goal for the Warriors (5-2-3).
GIRLS TENNIS
Timothy Christian 4, Wheaton Academy 1
Crystina Lee and Angie Tornabene won singles matches and the Trojans won two of three doubles matches.