Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 12: Benet volleyball beats defending state champ Metea Valley

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Benet d. Metea Valley 25-20, 25-18
Aniya Warren had five digs and three aces, Ava Novak eight kills, Gabi Staniskis five kills and Audrey Aselson 20 assists and three digs for the Redwings (8-1) in a win over defending Class 4A state champion Metea Valley. Lynney Tarnow added four kills and two blocks and Peyton Turner four digs.
Willowbrook (Saturday)
Willowbrook beat Conant 25-17, 25-21 to win the Leyden Invite championship. Calli Kenny had five aces, three kills, 15 assists and nine digs and Hannah Kenny 12 kills, five digs and four assists for the Warriors (13-2). Willowbrook previously beat Leyden 25-11, 25-13, DePaul Prep 25-15, 25-15, Lane Tech 25-11, 25-22 and Proviso West 25-12, 25-10.
Lyons (Friday’s result)
Lyons beat Normal 26-24, lost to Sandburg 18-25, 25-23, 15-9 and lost to Bolingbrook 28-26, 25-23. Kamryn Lee-Caracci had 35 kills, Abby Markworth 69 assists and Maggie Kachmarik 24 digs over the three matches.
BOYS GOLF
Willowbrook
The Warriors shot a combined score of 328 to place third out of 14 teams at the West Chicago Invite at St. Andrews. Brett Vandergrift and Vince Guajardo each shot a 77, Victor Voskresenski an 85 and Nick Chivilo an 89.