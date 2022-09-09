September 09, 2022
Shaw Local
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 8: Downers Grove North volleyball beats Downers Grove South

By Joshua Welge
Downers Grove North logo

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Downers Grove North d. Downers Grove South 25-18, 25-15

Jenny Buehler had six kills, Cailyn Myers and Emma Barton five kills, MacKenzie Mastalarz 14 digs and Riley Fera 11 assists for the Trojans (5-0).

IC Catholic Prep d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-12, 25-18

Ava Falduto had 17 kills and six digs, Lucy Russ 18 assists and nine digs and Alysa Lawton 11 digs for the Knights (8-0, 1-0).

Timothy Christian d. St. Edward 25-11, 25-6

Abby VanderWal had nine kills and four aces, Bella Potempa four kills and two aces and Sierra Rieger 17 assists for the Trojans (11-2).

Wheaton North d. Glenbard East 25-23, 25-20

Audrey Brcka had 15 kills and four digs, Paige Syswerda 27 assists and Paige Amwoza 10 digs for the Falcons (11-4).

Lemont d. Argo 25-20, 25-2

Grace Ulatowski had 10 kills, Jess Rimbo 13 assists and Riley Conry eight digs for Lemont (10-4).

Ridgewood d. Wheaton Academy 25-21, 18-25, 25-18

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Bartlett 26-24, 20-25, 25-10

BOYS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 7, St. Edward 0

Ethan Head scored two goals and Jakob Carlson each scored two goals and Caleb Mariotti had three assists for the Warriors (4-2-2).

Timothy Christian 0, St. Francis 0 (Timothy Christian 5-4 in PKs)

Wise, Firnsin, Baker, Gamble and Nulty made penalty kicks and Kyle Steiner made the save on the fifth shooter for Timothy Christian.

BOYS GOLF

Wheaton Academy 142, Timothy Christian 165

Sam Dykema shot a 4-under par 32, Luke Pringle shot a career-best 2-under par 34, Noah Miller posted a 37 and Freddie Chan a 39 at Oak Brook Golf Club for Wheaton Academy, who shot under par as a team for the first time since 2009.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 4, St. Charles East 4

Elizabeth Dieter and Caroline Blaum won singles matches, and the Warriors split the doubles matches.

