Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Drew Fieldman hat trick leads Benet soccer past Joliet Catholic

BOYS SOCCER
Benet 10, Joliet Catholic 2
Drew Fieldman recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted a fourth and Ryan Augustyn added two goals for the Redwings (5-1, 1-0).
Glenbard East 2, South Elgin 2
Josue Roman had a goal and an assist and Josh Maida also tallied a goal for the Rams.
Hinsdale Central 3, Metea Valley 1
Luca Davies scored two goals, with his third game-winning goal in six games, for Hinsdale Central (5-0-1).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. Charles East d. Benet 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
Gabi Staniskis had 14 kills, Aniya Warren had 13 digs, Annie Eschenbach six kills and three blocks and Audrey Aselson had nine assists for the Redwings (7-1) in their first loss.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Academy 5, Kaneland 1
Anna Casto won at No. 1 singles and Audrey Liftin and Jillian Paulson at No. 1 doubles to lead the Warriors to the dual win.