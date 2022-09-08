September 07, 2022
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Drew Fieldman hat trick leads Benet soccer past Joliet Catholic

By Joshua Welge
BOYS SOCCER

Benet 10, Joliet Catholic 2

Drew Fieldman recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted a fourth and Ryan Augustyn added two goals for the Redwings (5-1, 1-0).

Glenbard East 2, South Elgin 2

Josue Roman had a goal and an assist and Josh Maida also tallied a goal for the Rams.

Hinsdale Central 3, Metea Valley 1

Luca Davies scored two goals, with his third game-winning goal in six games, for Hinsdale Central (5-0-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. Charles East d. Benet 25-15, 23-25, 25-18

Gabi Staniskis had 14 kills, Aniya Warren had 13 digs, Annie Eschenbach six kills and three blocks and Audrey Aselson had nine assists for the Redwings (7-1) in their first loss.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 5, Kaneland 1

Anna Casto won at No. 1 singles and Audrey Liftin and Jillian Paulson at No. 1 doubles to lead the Warriors to the dual win.

