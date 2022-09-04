Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3: Wheaton North volleyball goes 4-1 at Jacobs Invite

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton North
The Falcons went 4-1 at the Jacobs Tournament, beating Barrington JV, Jacobs 25-11, 25-20, Marian Central 25-16, 25-14 and Crystal Lake Central 25-9, 25-14 before losing to Barrington 25-16, 26-24.
Paige Syswerda had totals of 65 assists and 14 digs, Audrey Brcka 40 kills and 17 digs and Mia Benson 34 digs for the Falcons (9-4).
Montini
Montini lost to Lyons 25-18, 20-25, 15-13 and Normal West 24-26, 25-22, 15-12 and beat Nazareth 25-23, 25-18 at the Lyons Quad on Friday. Jordan Heatherly had 42 kills, 42 assists and 26 digs, and Izzie Evenson and Franchesca Lorenzo 15 kills apiece with Sophia Boumans adding 31 digs for Montini.
BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 4, Leyden 3
The Warriors (2-2-2_ finished the St. Charles Invitational with a scoreless draw against Leyden, and a 4-3 victory in the ensuing penalty kick shootout. Declan Finnegan kept a shut out through regulation, made one save in the shootout, and forced another miss. Josh Mariotti, Caleb Mariotti, Josiah Pitts, and Jakob Karlson all converted scores in the shootout.
Naperville North 2, Benet 1
Drew Feldman scored the lone goal for the Redwings (4-1) in the 52nd minute at the Best of the West Tournament.
Glenbard East 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 1
Jacob Sarabia, Zachary Pfister and Edguar Duenas all had goals for the Rams.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Francis
The Spartans went 3-0, beating Carmel 5-2, Grayslake Central 4-3 and host Warren 4-3 at the Blue Devil Invitational. St. Francis’ No. 1 doubles team of Elen Ryson and Maddie Hoden and No. 2 team of Caroline Kind and Ellie Glab both went 3-0 on the day.
FOOTBALL
York 58, Morton 7
Matt Vezza was 5-for-9 for 85 yards and a touchdown, Jake Melion had nine carries for 118 yards and two TDs and York (2-0) ran for 326 yards and scored on every offensive possession.