September 02, 2022
Shaw Local
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1: Luca Davies scores fourth goal, Hinsdale Central stays unbeaten

By Joshua Welge
BOYS SOCCER

Hinsdale Central 5, Brother Rice 0

Luca Davies, Nolan Spence, Adrondray Glashin, Christopher Azzo and John Knott each scored goals for Hinsdale Central (4-0-1), which has outscored opponents in its first five games 15-1.

Wheaton North 3, Lake Park 2

Josh Simon had a goal and an assist for the Falcons.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nazareth d. Trinity 25-17, 25-20

Kitty Sandt had seven kills and 12 assists, Lauren Salata six kills and seven assists and Meg McNicholas four aces for Nazareth (3-3).

St. Francis d. Rosary 25-14, 26-24

Addy Horner had 11 kills and five assists, Anna Paquette four kills, three digs and two aces, Brooke Everett five kills and Katie Schuele nine digs for St. Francis (1-1).

Lemont d. Hillcrest 25-4, 25-13

April Rice and Eliana Scoville each had five kills for Lemont (6-1, 1-0). Lauren Meyer had seven assists.

BOYS GOLF

Wheaton Academy 160, St. Edward 180

Wheaton Academy’s Sam Dykema shot a 1-under par 35 to share medalist honors at The Highlands of Elgin Golf Course. Wyatt Brown shot a 40, Luke Pringle a 42 and Joe Luchtenburg a 43 for the Warriors.

Addison Trail 167, Willowbrook 191

Brett Vandergrift shot a 39, Vince Guajardo a 47, Alex Calderon a 52 and Brandon Rodriguez a 53 for Willowbrook.

Glenbard South 176, West Chicago 183

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Francis 8, Kaneland 2

Ashley Rajcevich won at No. 1 singles and Elen Ryson and Madelyn Hoden at No. 1 doubles to lead the Spartans.

