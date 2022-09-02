Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1: Luca Davies scores fourth goal, Hinsdale Central stays unbeaten

BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 5, Brother Rice 0
Luca Davies, Nolan Spence, Adrondray Glashin, Christopher Azzo and John Knott each scored goals for Hinsdale Central (4-0-1), which has outscored opponents in its first five games 15-1.
Wheaton North 3, Lake Park 2
Josh Simon had a goal and an assist for the Falcons.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Nazareth d. Trinity 25-17, 25-20
Kitty Sandt had seven kills and 12 assists, Lauren Salata six kills and seven assists and Meg McNicholas four aces for Nazareth (3-3).
St. Francis d. Rosary 25-14, 26-24
Addy Horner had 11 kills and five assists, Anna Paquette four kills, three digs and two aces, Brooke Everett five kills and Katie Schuele nine digs for St. Francis (1-1).
Lemont d. Hillcrest 25-4, 25-13
April Rice and Eliana Scoville each had five kills for Lemont (6-1, 1-0). Lauren Meyer had seven assists.
BOYS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 160, St. Edward 180
Wheaton Academy’s Sam Dykema shot a 1-under par 35 to share medalist honors at The Highlands of Elgin Golf Course. Wyatt Brown shot a 40, Luke Pringle a 42 and Joe Luchtenburg a 43 for the Warriors.
Addison Trail 167, Willowbrook 191
Brett Vandergrift shot a 39, Vince Guajardo a 47, Alex Calderon a 52 and Brandon Rodriguez a 53 for Willowbrook.
Glenbard South 176, West Chicago 183
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Francis 8, Kaneland 2
Ashley Rajcevich won at No. 1 singles and Elen Ryson and Madelyn Hoden at No. 1 doubles to lead the Spartans.