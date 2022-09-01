Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 31: Alva Falduto, IC Catholic Prep volleyball roll in season opener

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. Walter Payton Prep 25-6, 25-13
Ava Falduto had 12 kills and four digs, Lucy Russ 16 assists, 11 digs and three aces and Alysa Lawton eight digs, three aces and three assists for the Knights (1-0) in their season opener.
Benet def. St. Charles North 25-15, 25-27, 25-20
Aniya Warren had 15 digs, Annie Eschenbach six kills and 12 blocks, Audrey Aselson 28 assists, five blocks and five digs, Ava Novak seven kills and four digs and Gabija Staniskis eight kills and three blocks for Benet (6-0).
Timothy Christian d. Larkin 25-4, 25-19
Sadie Orange had seven kills and two aces, Bella Potempa three kills and four aces, Hope Huizenga three kills and Sierra Rieger 17 assists and three aces for Timothy Christian.
Glenbard East d. Larkin 25-2, 25-7
Madison Manning had four aces, Hannah Kale six aces and Sophia Sommesi two aces and three kills for Glenbard East.
BOYS SOCCER
Glenbard East 3, Larkin 1
Josue Roman recorded a hat trick with three goals for Larkin.
Wheaton Academy 1, Metea Valley 0
Joshua Mariotti scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute for Wheaton Academy.
Latin 3, Timothy Christian 2
Josh McMillian, Timothy Nulty scored goals for Timothy Christian.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Wheaton Academy 2
BOYS GOLF
Willowbrook 167, Elmwood Park 202 (Tuesday
Vince Guajardo carded an even-par 36 for Willowbrook to bring home medalist honors at White Pines.
Glenbard South 176, Fenton 204