September 01, 2022
Shaw Local
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Jack Cheney, Lyons Township, football, junior

By Joshua Welge
Lyons Township junior Jack Cheney

Name: Jack Cheney

School: Lyons Township, junior

Sport: Football

Why he was selected: Cheney ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries in a 38-35 win over Buffalo Grove. He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: How good of a win was that for you guys?

Cheney: It felt really good. We wanted to start off the year going 1-0 and we succeeded. We were down going into the second half, but we knew we were the better team and we could pull it off.

Welge: Did you expect to have that busy of a night personally carrying the ball?

Cheney: The plan was to run the ball. I wasn’t sure how much we would run it, but it was working. Never going to say no to getting the ball.

Welge: What were the emotions like after missing almost all of last season?

Cheney: A lot of excitement and a lot of relief to perform and play the way I know how to play.

Welge: What happened last year with the injury?

Cheney: I played the first game against New Trier last fall. I broke my foot in practice the following week and missed the rest of the season.

Welge: What was the rehab like?

Cheney: I had to do a lot of physical therapy in the offseason. I was back almost at the end of June. I stayed the course, stayed working out with my teammates. Just tried to get faster and stronger throughout the offseason to get back to where I was. During the summer I was pretty limited. When preseason started I started to pick it up.

Welge: And your quarterback had a pretty good game Friday, too, right?

Cheney: That’s Ryan Jackson, he’s a junior as well. I’ve been playing with him since first grade. He’s a great quarterback. I think he went 17 for 30, 200 yards and a touchdown. I’m looking forward to this year and next year, having that connection.

Welge: Do you have a favorite team?

Cheney: Pro football, definitely the Chicago Bears. Favorite college, Notre Dame.

Welge: What’s your favorite football movie?

Cheney: Probably “Remember the Titans.”

Welge: Do you have a favorite postgame meal?

Cheney: Postgame usually end up having a bowl of cereal. Usually chocolate mini wheats. It’s pretty unique.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.