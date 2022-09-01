Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Jack Cheney, Lyons Township, football, junior

Name: Jack Cheney
School: Lyons Township, junior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Cheney ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries in a 38-35 win over Buffalo Grove. He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How good of a win was that for you guys?
Cheney: It felt really good. We wanted to start off the year going 1-0 and we succeeded. We were down going into the second half, but we knew we were the better team and we could pull it off.
Welge: Did you expect to have that busy of a night personally carrying the ball?
Cheney: The plan was to run the ball. I wasn’t sure how much we would run it, but it was working. Never going to say no to getting the ball.
Welge: What were the emotions like after missing almost all of last season?
Cheney: A lot of excitement and a lot of relief to perform and play the way I know how to play.
Welge: What happened last year with the injury?
Cheney: I played the first game against New Trier last fall. I broke my foot in practice the following week and missed the rest of the season.
Welge: What was the rehab like?
Cheney: I had to do a lot of physical therapy in the offseason. I was back almost at the end of June. I stayed the course, stayed working out with my teammates. Just tried to get faster and stronger throughout the offseason to get back to where I was. During the summer I was pretty limited. When preseason started I started to pick it up.
Welge: And your quarterback had a pretty good game Friday, too, right?
Cheney: That’s Ryan Jackson, he’s a junior as well. I’ve been playing with him since first grade. He’s a great quarterback. I think he went 17 for 30, 200 yards and a touchdown. I’m looking forward to this year and next year, having that connection.
Welge: Do you have a favorite team?
Cheney: Pro football, definitely the Chicago Bears. Favorite college, Notre Dame.
Welge: What’s your favorite football movie?
Cheney: Probably “Remember the Titans.”
Welge: Do you have a favorite postgame meal?
Cheney: Postgame usually end up having a bowl of cereal. Usually chocolate mini wheats. It’s pretty unique.