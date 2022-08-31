Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 30: Benet and Hinsdale Central soccer win, stay unbeaten

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 3, South Elgin 0

Nick Roe scored two goals and assisted a third and Brayden Fagbemi added a goal and an assist for the Redwings (3-0).

Hinsdale Central 3, Downers Grove South 0

Dayton DiTomasso scored two goals and Dray Glashin scored his first varsity goal for the Red Devils (3-0-1). Sophomore goalkeeper Martin Contreras recorded his first full game shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. East Aurora 25-16, 25-8

Brooklynn Moore had seven kills and three blocks, Gianna Huerta five kills and two aces, Sam Lullo three aces, Emma Seaman seven digs and two aces, Yanna Chavez four aces and four digs and Mira Hines 16 assists for the Raiders (1-7, 1-0).

Naperville North d. Wheaton North 25-14, 25-21

Audrey Brcka had seven kills, four digs and two blocks, Mia Benson six digs and four kills, Paige Syswerda 10 digs and eight assists and Olivia Zamis three digs and two kills for the Falcons (5-3).

Lincoln-Way East d. Montini 25-23, 26-28, 25-23

Jordan Heatherly had 21 kills, 23 assists and 15 digs, Francesca Lorenzo 10 kills and Izzie Evenson eight kills and 10 digs for Montini.

Glenbard West. d. Downers Grove South 25-12, 25-16

The Hilltoppers improved to 5-2 on the season.

“We’ve been battling the injury bug this week, but credit to our girls that have stepped up to keep us playing well,” Glenbard West coach Dan Scott said. “Penny Vilkama and Marin Johnson were outstanding tonight along with good defensive performances by Liz Murray and Demi Carpio.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 6, Marian Central 1

Anna Casto and Caroline Blaum won singles matches and the Warriors swept all four doubles matches.

BOYS GOLF

Wheaton Academy

The Wheaton Academy boys golf team was victorious over Aurora Central Catholic at a match that was held at Klein Creek Golf Club. Leading scorer for the Warriors was Sam Dykema with a score of two-over-par 38. Close behind was Wyatt Brown with a score of 39. Luke Pringle was third with a 42, while Freddie Chan and Noah Miller tied for fourth with scores of 44 each.