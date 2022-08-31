Girls Cross Country: Suburban Life team-by-team preview capsules

The girls cross country season is underway. Here are Bill Stone’s previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Benet
COACH: Katie Paski
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Seventh at 3A Oswego East Regional, second at East Suburban Catholic Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Louisa Diamond (46th, Suburban Life All-Area)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Grace Andringa and Terese Tully and sophomores Aniela Gaudio and Delilah Helenhouse
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Faith Harrold, Audrey Giedraitis and Diana Singzon and juniors Kailey Frangella and Nora Delaney
Downers Grove North
COACH: Tim McDonald
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 9 ILXCTF, No. 10 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 13th at 3A state meet (365 points), sixth at 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, second at Lyons Township Regional, sixth at West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Claire Pyne (67th, No. 1 team finisher), junior Sydney Hnatiuk (74th, No. 2), senior Ava Geiger (129th, No. 4), sophomores Audrey Casten (139th, No. 5), and Hannah Renner (148th, No. 6) and junior Karly Harkness (DNF)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Sophomores Alayna Todnem and Jadyn Wood, juniors Pallavi Fisher and Sarah Paul and seniors Maddie Casey and Maeve Courtney
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomore Ava Gilley and freshmen Lily Eddington and Kayla Solem
Downers Grove South
COACH: Doug Plunkett
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 19 MileSplitIL, No. 27 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 3A state meet (289 points), fourth at Hinsdale Central Sectional, won West Suburban Gold Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Sophomore Holly Johnson (All-State 13th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), senior Nora Joy (6-190th) and junior Sophie Ring (7-208th)
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Arianna DeLeon, juniors Sophia Nelson and Rachel Rodi and sophomore Lena Baker
Fenwick
HEAD COACH: Kevin Roche
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 2A Fenton Sectional, fifth at Kaneland Regional, fifth at Girls Catholic Athletic Meet
RETURNING 2022 STATE COMPETITORS: Seniors Bella Daley (All-State 23rd, Suburban Life All-Area) and Ava Martinez (180th)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Molly Weber and Cate Krema and sophomores Kyra Miller and Frankie Reale
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Ivanna Penate and juniors Anna Scholtens, Amalia Anderson and Ireland Reynoso
Glenbard East
HEAD COACH: Christopher Pietsch
2021 POSTSEASON: 12th at 3A Lake Park Sectional, fourth at Proviso West Regional, second at Upstate Eight Meet
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Allison Ihms, juniors Maya Reinheimer and Erica Long and sophomore Brissa Sarabia
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshmen Kathleen Nevels and Aubrey Kitahata, sophomore Elena Kosorog and junior Sammy Kelly
Glenbard South
HEAD COACH: Mark Tacchi
2021 POSTSEASON: Seventh at 2A Kaneland Regional, seventh at Upstate Eight Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Lauren Price and Mary Kate Pinkleman, senior Maggie Riley and sophomores Olivia Weber, Taylor Koenig and Simone Witort
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomores Diana Kalvelage and Lexi Izaguirre
Glenbard West
HEAD COACH: Paul Hass
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 23 MileSplitIL, No. 26 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: 18th at 3A state meet (471 points), second at Lake Park Sectional, second at Proviso West Regional, fifth at West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Carlin Hass (118th, No. 2 team finisher), junior Maggie Hibbard (150th, No. 3), senior Devyn Carr (167th, No. 4) and junior Moira Ahern (173rd, No. 5)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Elayna Boeh, Maddie Morgan and Sophie Mitra and sophomore Maia Kaslewicz
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshmen Alexa Novak, Mackenzie Gilbert and Kate Cooney
Hinsdale Central
HEAD COACH: Mark McCabe
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 4 MileSplitIL, No. 14 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Third at 3A state meet (197 points), won Hinsdale Central Sectional, won Lyons Township Regional, third at West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Seniors Catie McCabe (All-State 14th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area) and Sarah Fischer (58th, No. 3, Suburban Life All-Area), sophomore Gabby Thanos (68th, No. 4) and junior Camden Griffin (189th, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Mai-Jeanna Sakho, Sarah Skora and London Maxwell and juniors Kennedy Boyd and Katie Gilmartin
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Junior Pola Dygon and freshmen Addie Krogstie and Lucy Kusak
Hinsdale South
HEAD COACH: Kim Johnson
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 30 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 2A Fenton Sectional, third at Kaneland Regional, second at West Suburban Gold Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Junior Charlotte Old (93rd) and senior Abby Petersen (127th)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Elena Garcia and Ava Berg and juniors Yuliya Drabchuk and Annabella Ramirez
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshmen Anna Wilcox, Adrienne Esparza, Anna Frankel and Audrey Koepfle and juniors Tian Schulte and Noelle Waterman
IC Catholic Prep
HEAD COACH: Joe Hughes
2022 PRESEASON 1A RANKINGS: No. 13 ILXCTF, No. 20 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: Seventh at 1A state meet (246 points), third at Lisle Sectional, second at Harvest Christian Regional, second at Metro Suburban Blue Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Sophomore Grazi Narcisi (All-State 15th, No. 2 team finisher) and juniors Kelsey McDonough (130th, No. 4) and Megan Van Koughnet (140th, No. 5)
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Junior Brooklyn Colegrove and freshmen Chloe Brandt, Sienna Azzinaro and Gracie Gildea
Lemont
HEAD COACH: Tim Plotke
2021 POSTSEASON: 13th at 2A Metamora Sectional, won Thornridge Regional, won South Suburban Blue Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Junior Lydia Staubas and sophomore Maiah Armsworth and freshmen Cassie Cunningham and Margaret Sinnett
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Stephanie Deuschle and Alessandrea Sarro
Lyons Township
HEAD COACH: Eric Simon
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 6 ILXCTF, No. 13 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 11th at 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, fourth at Lyons Township Regional, fourth at West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Catherine Sommerfeld (All-State 12th, Suburban Life All-Area)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Scarlett Lestina, juniors Shannon Cranny, Julianne Melby and Ana Bylsma and sophomore Leigh Ferrell
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Charlotte Lange, Molly Hill and Maddie Reepmeyer and juniors Lauren Bohringer, Kelly Makovic, Kristina Findley and Madison Findley
Montini
HEAD COACH: Alex Zasso
2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 1A Bishop McNamara Regional, ninth at Girls Catholic Athletic Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Junior Marin Ferris and sophomores Annalee DeFeo and Alexandra Hernandez
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomore Delaney Spontak and freshmen Sydney Gertsen, Ashlynn Lindt and Allison Matulis
Morton
HEAD COACH: Dan Bulster
2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 3A Lyons Township Regional, third at West Suburban Gold Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Isabela Garcia, sophomore Victoria Lopez and senior Jessica Guzman
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshman Karina Estrada
Nazareth
HEAD COACH: Joe Wejman
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 5 ILXCTF, No. 7 MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 14th at 2A state meet (355 points), second at Fenton Sectional, won Kaneland Regional, won East Suburban Catholic Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Colette Kinsella (All-State 13th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), sophomore Sarah Owen (2-48th, No. 2), juniors Jane McNamara (79th, No. 3) and Hannah McCarthy (4-124th, No. 4) and seniors Taylor Lester (190th, No. 5), Natalie Ereio (228th, No. 6) and Molly McNamara (231st, No. 7)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Sam Rozmus, Evvy Siffermann and Neeve Olson
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMER: Sophomore Alayna Plahm
Riverside-Brookfield
HEAD COACH: Blair Jensen
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 13 ILXCTF, Teams to watch MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 10th at 2A Fenton Sectional, sixth at Kaneland Regional, sixth at Metro Suburban Blue Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Bryce Pacourek (72nd) and sophomore Gianna Gelb (151st)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Maria Dalton, Lily Kocourek and Maiana Nelson and seniors Jojo Rodriguez, Mia Wagner and Ava Connerty
VARSITY NEWCOMER: Freshman Abby Ford
St. Francis
HEAD COACH: Scott Nelson
2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 20 MileSplitIL, No. 22 ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: 20th at 2A state meet (502), fifth at Fenton Sectional, second at Kaneland Regional, third at Metro Suburban Blue Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Leanna Ringsrud (92nd, No. 1 team finisher), sophomore Cate Earl (126th, No. 3), senior Alyssa Falco (161st, No. 4) and sophomores Gabriella Chiarello (164th, No. 5) and Diya Khatau (6-181st, No. 6)
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Sofia Hutchens, Anna Nauman, Emily Nauman and Lucy Rozylowicz, sophomores Rosie Ellsworth, Sarah Kasprzak and Nella Ksiag and freshmen Margaret Andrzejewski, Audrey Gutsell and Ashley Spahn
Timothy Christian
HEAD COACH: Rachel Mirra
2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 1A Lisle Sectional, sixth at Harvest Christian Regional, won at Metro Suburban Red Meet
VARSITY RETURNEE: Junior Chloe Leppink
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Juliana Norman, Victoria Nation and Ella Vander Wal, junior Molly Gamble and freshman Ella Potoshnick.
Wheaton Academy
COACH: Chris Felinski
2022 PRESEASON 1A RANKINGS: No. 25 MileSplitIL, Teams to watch ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: 8th at 1A state meet (289), second at Lisle Sectional, third at Harvest Christian Regional, fourth at Metro Suburban Blue Meet
RETURNING 2022 STATE MEET COMPETITOR: Sophomore Rachel Nelson (102nd, No. 4 team finisher)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEE: Sophomore Annie Stoner
VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Katie Morden, juniors Ava Davis and Gracia Fenn and freshmen Shaylee Powell and Annie Roth
Wheaton North
HEAD COACH: Peter Anderson
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF
2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 3A Lake Park Sectional, fifth at St. Charles East Regional, fifth at DuKane Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Janna Postma (138th)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Bella Massaro and Angelina Grimm and sophomores Maddie Romaine and Mackenzie Skidmore
Wheaton Warrenville South
HEAD COACH: Rob Harvey
2022 PRESEASON RANKINGS: No. 18 ILXCTF and MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: 17th at 3A state meet (432), seventh at Lake Park Sectional, second at St. Charles East Regional, fourth at DuKane Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Sophomores Nicole Poglitsch (52nd, No. 2 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area) and Frida Martinez (125th, No. 3), junior Jenna Bachara (161st, No. 4) and senior Payton Fleming (184th, No. 5)
OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Emma Cowen, Kira Mothershed and Karin Skura and junior Claire Siebert
Willowbrook
HEAD COACH: Clyde Ware
2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 3A Proviso West Regional, fifth at West Suburban Gold Meet
VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Amelia Barrington and Alyssa McKenna, junior Lillian Caron and sophomores Molly Brown, Amelie Ojeda and Sophia Stasch
York
HEAD COACH: Lauren DeAngelis
2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 1 ILXCTF and MileSplitIL
2021 POSTSEASON: Won 3A state championship (62 points), won Lake Park Sectional, won Proviso West Regional, won West Suburban Silver Meet
RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Junior Katherine Klimek (All-State 7th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), seniors Bria Bennis (All-State 19th, No. 2, Suburban Life All-Area) and Brooke Berger (All-State 21st, No. 3, Suburban Life All-Area) and juniors Michaela Quinn (27th, No. 5, Suburban Life All-Area) and Maggie Owens (41st, No. 6, Suburban Life All-Area)
POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Lily Beerhalter, junior Anna McGrail and sophomore Sofia Stoddard and freshmen Lily Bianchi, Sophia Galiano-Sanchez and Maggie Quinn