August 31, 2022
Shaw Local
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Girls Cross Country: Suburban Life team-by-team preview capsules

By Bill Stone

Lyons Township's Catherine Sommerfeld (468) competes in Flight 2 of the Girls 3A Lyons Township Sectional Oct. 31 in Western Springs. (Sandy Bressner)

The girls cross country season is underway. Here are Bill Stone’s previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Benet

COACH: Katie Paski

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: Seventh at 3A Oswego East Regional, second at East Suburban Catholic Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Louisa Diamond (46th, Suburban Life All-Area)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Grace Andringa and Terese Tully and sophomores Aniela Gaudio and Delilah Helenhouse

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Faith Harrold, Audrey Giedraitis and Diana Singzon and juniors Kailey Frangella and Nora Delaney

Downers Grove North

COACH: Tim McDonald

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 9 ILXCTF, No. 10 MileSplitIL

2021 POSTSEASON:  13th at 3A state meet (365 points), sixth at 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, second at Lyons Township Regional, sixth at West Suburban Silver Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Claire Pyne (67th, No. 1 team finisher), junior Sydney Hnatiuk (74th, No. 2), senior Ava Geiger (129th, No. 4), sophomores Audrey Casten (139th, No. 5), and Hannah Renner (148th, No. 6) and junior Karly Harkness (DNF

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Sophomores Alayna Todnem and Jadyn Wood, juniors Pallavi Fisher and Sarah Paul and seniors Maddie Casey and Maeve Courtney

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomore Ava Gilley and freshmen Lily Eddington and Kayla Solem

Downers Grove South

COACH: Doug Plunkett

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 19 MileSplitIL, No. 27 ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 3A state meet (289 points), fourth at Hinsdale Central Sectional, won West Suburban Gold Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Sophomore Holly Johnson (All-State 13th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), senior Nora Joy (6-190th) and junior Sophie Ring (7-208th) 

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Arianna DeLeon, juniors Sophia Nelson and Rachel Rodi and sophomore Lena Baker

Fenwick

HEAD COACH: Kevin Roche

2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 2A Fenton Sectional, fifth at Kaneland Regional, fifth at Girls Catholic Athletic Meet

RETURNING 2022 STATE COMPETITORS: Seniors Bella Daley (All-State 23rd, Suburban Life All-Area) and Ava Martinez (180th)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Molly Weber and Cate Krema and sophomores Kyra Miller and Frankie Reale

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Ivanna Penate and juniors Anna Scholtens, Amalia Anderson and Ireland Reynoso

Glenbard East

HEAD COACH: Christopher Pietsch

2021 POSTSEASON: 12th at 3A Lake Park Sectional, fourth at Proviso West Regional, second at Upstate Eight Meet

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Allison Ihms, juniors Maya Reinheimer and Erica Long and sophomore Brissa Sarabia 

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshmen Kathleen Nevels and Aubrey Kitahata, sophomore Elena Kosorog and junior Sammy Kelly

Glenbard South

HEAD COACH: Mark Tacchi

2021 POSTSEASON: Seventh at 2A Kaneland Regional, seventh at Upstate Eight Meet

VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Lauren Price and Mary Kate Pinkleman, senior Maggie Riley and sophomores Olivia Weber, Taylor Koenig and Simone Witort

VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomores Diana Kalvelage and Lexi Izaguirre

Glenbard West

HEAD COACH: Paul Hass

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 23 MileSplitIL, No. 26 ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: 18th at 3A state meet (471 points), second at Lake Park Sectional, second at Proviso West Regional, fifth at West Suburban Silver Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Carlin Hass (118th, No. 2 team finisher), junior Maggie Hibbard (150th, No. 3), senior Devyn Carr (167th, No. 4) and junior Moira Ahern (173rd, No. 5)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Elayna Boeh, Maddie Morgan and Sophie Mitra and sophomore Maia Kaslewicz

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshmen Alexa Novak, Mackenzie Gilbert and Kate Cooney

Hinsdale Central

HEAD COACH: Mark McCabe

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 4 MileSplitIL, No. 14 ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: Third at 3A state meet (197 points), won Hinsdale Central Sectional, won Lyons Township Regional, third at West Suburban Silver Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Seniors Catie McCabe (All-State 14th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area) and Sarah Fischer (58th, No. 3, Suburban Life All-Area), sophomore Gabby Thanos (68th, No. 4) and junior Camden Griffin (189th, No. 7)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Mai-Jeanna Sakho, Sarah Skora and London Maxwell and juniors Kennedy Boyd and Katie Gilmartin

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Junior Pola Dygon and freshmen Addie Krogstie and Lucy Kusak

Hinsdale South

HEAD COACH: Kim Johnson

2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 30 ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 2A Fenton Sectional, third at Kaneland Regional, second at West Suburban Gold Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Junior Charlotte Old (93rd) and senior Abby Petersen (127th)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Elena Garcia and Ava Berg and juniors Yuliya Drabchuk and Annabella Ramirez

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshmen Anna Wilcox, Adrienne Esparza, Anna Frankel and Audrey Koepfle and juniors Tian Schulte and Noelle Waterman

IC Catholic Prep

HEAD COACH: Joe Hughes

2022 PRESEASON 1A RANKINGS: No. 13 ILXCTF, No. 20 MileSplitIL

2021 POSTSEASON: Seventh at 1A state meet (246 points), third at Lisle Sectional, second at Harvest Christian Regional, second at Metro Suburban Blue Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Sophomore Grazi Narcisi (All-State 15th, No. 2 team finisher) and juniors Kelsey McDonough (130th, No. 4) and Megan Van Koughnet (140th, No. 5)

VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Junior Brooklyn Colegrove and freshmen Chloe Brandt, Sienna Azzinaro and Gracie Gildea

Lemont

HEAD COACH: Tim Plotke

2021 POSTSEASON: 13th at 2A Metamora Sectional, won Thornridge Regional, won South Suburban Blue Meet

VARSITY RETURNEES: Junior Lydia Staubas and sophomore Maiah Armsworth and freshmen Cassie Cunningham and Margaret Sinnett

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Stephanie Deuschle and Alessandrea Sarro

Lyons Township

HEAD COACH: Eric Simon

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 6 ILXCTF, No. 13 MileSplitIL

2021 POSTSEASON: 11th at 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, fourth at Lyons Township Regional, fourth at West Suburban Silver Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Catherine Sommerfeld (All-State 12th, Suburban Life All-Area)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Scarlett Lestina, juniors Shannon Cranny, Julianne Melby and Ana Bylsma and sophomore Leigh Ferrell

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Charlotte Lange, Molly Hill and Maddie Reepmeyer and juniors Lauren Bohringer, Kelly Makovic, Kristina Findley and Madison Findley

Montini

HEAD COACH: Alex Zasso

2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 1A Bishop McNamara Regional, ninth at Girls Catholic Athletic Meet

VARSITY RETURNEES: Junior Marin Ferris and sophomores Annalee DeFeo and Alexandra Hernandez

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Sophomore Delaney Spontak and freshmen Sydney Gertsen, Ashlynn Lindt and Allison Matulis

Morton

HEAD COACH: Dan Bulster

2021 POSTSEASON: Eighth at 3A Lyons Township Regional, third at West Suburban Gold Meet

VARSITY RETURNEES: Senior Isabela Garcia, sophomore Victoria Lopez and senior Jessica Guzman

VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Freshman Karina Estrada

Nazareth

HEAD COACH: Joe Wejman

2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 5 ILXCTF, No. 7 MileSplitIL

2021 POSTSEASON: 14th at 2A state meet (355 points), second at Fenton Sectional, won Kaneland Regional, won East Suburban Catholic Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Colette Kinsella (All-State 13th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), sophomore Sarah Owen (2-48th, No. 2), juniors Jane McNamara (79th, No. 3) and Hannah McCarthy (4-124th, No. 4) and seniors Taylor Lester (190th, No. 5), Natalie Ereio (228th, No. 6) and Molly McNamara (231st, No. 7)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Sam Rozmus, Evvy Siffermann and Neeve Olson

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMER: Sophomore Alayna Plahm

Riverside-Brookfield

HEAD COACH: Blair Jensen

2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 13 ILXCTF, Teams to watch MileSplitIL

2021 POSTSEASON: 10th at 2A Fenton Sectional, sixth at Kaneland Regional, sixth at Metro Suburban Blue Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Bryce Pacourek (72nd) and sophomore Gianna Gelb (151st)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Juniors Maria Dalton, Lily Kocourek and Maiana Nelson and seniors Jojo Rodriguez, Mia Wagner and Ava Connerty

VARSITY NEWCOMER: Freshman Abby Ford

St. Francis

HEAD COACH: Scott Nelson

2022 PRESEASON 2A RANKINGS: No. 20 MileSplitIL, No. 22 ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: 20th at 2A state meet (502), fifth at Fenton Sectional, second at Kaneland Regional, third at Metro Suburban Blue Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Senior Leanna Ringsrud (92nd, No. 1 team finisher), sophomore Cate Earl (126th, No. 3), senior Alyssa Falco (161st, No. 4) and sophomores Gabriella Chiarello (164th, No. 5) and Diya Khatau (6-181st, No. 6)

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Juniors Sofia Hutchens, Anna Nauman, Emily Nauman and Lucy Rozylowicz, sophomores Rosie Ellsworth, Sarah Kasprzak and Nella Ksiag and freshmen Margaret Andrzejewski, Audrey Gutsell and Ashley Spahn

Timothy Christian

HEAD COACH: Rachel Mirra

2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 1A Lisle Sectional, sixth at Harvest Christian Regional, won at Metro Suburban Red Meet

VARSITY RETURNEE: Junior Chloe Leppink

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Seniors Juliana Norman, Victoria Nation and Ella Vander Wal, junior Molly Gamble and freshman Ella Potoshnick.

Wheaton Academy

COACH: Chris Felinski

2022 PRESEASON 1A RANKINGS: No. 25 MileSplitIL, Teams to watch ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: 8th at 1A state meet (289), second at Lisle Sectional, third at Harvest Christian Regional, fourth at Metro Suburban Blue Meet

RETURNING 2022 STATE MEET COMPETITOR: Sophomore Rachel Nelson (102nd, No. 4 team finisher)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEE: Sophomore Annie Stoner

VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Katie Morden, juniors Ava Davis and Gracia Fenn and freshmen Shaylee Powell and Annie Roth

Wheaton North

HEAD COACH: Peter Anderson

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: Teams to watch ILXCTF

2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 3A Lake Park Sectional, fifth at St. Charles East Regional, fifth at DuKane Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITOR: Senior Janna Postma (138th)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Bella Massaro and Angelina Grimm and sophomores Maddie Romaine and Mackenzie Skidmore

Wheaton Warrenville South

HEAD COACH: Rob Harvey

2022 PRESEASON RANKINGS: No. 18 ILXCTF and MileSplitIL

2021 POSTSEASON: 17th at 3A state meet (432), seventh at Lake Park Sectional, second at St. Charles East Regional, fourth at DuKane Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Sophomores Nicole Poglitsch (52nd, No. 2 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area) and Frida Martinez (125th, No. 3), junior Jenna Bachara (161st, No. 4) and senior Payton Fleming (184th, No. 5)

OTHER VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Emma Cowen, Kira Mothershed and Karin Skura and junior Claire Siebert

Willowbrook

HEAD COACH: Clyde Ware

2021 POSTSEASON: Ninth at 3A Proviso West Regional, fifth at West Suburban Gold Meet

VARSITY RETURNEES: Seniors Amelia Barrington and Alyssa McKenna, junior Lillian Caron and sophomores Molly Brown, Amelie Ojeda and Sophia Stasch

York

HEAD COACH: Lauren DeAngelis

2022 PRESEASON 3A RANKINGS: No. 1 ILXCTF and MileSplitIL

2021 POSTSEASON: Won 3A state championship (62 points), won Lake Park Sectional, won Proviso West Regional, won West Suburban Silver Meet

RETURNING 2021 STATE COMPETITORS: Junior Katherine Klimek (All-State 7th, No. 1 team finisher, Suburban Life All-Area), seniors Bria Bennis (All-State 19th, No. 2, Suburban Life All-Area) and Brooke Berger (All-State 21st, No. 3, Suburban Life All-Area) and juniors Michaela Quinn (27th, No. 5, Suburban Life All-Area) and Maggie Owens (41st, No. 6, Suburban Life All-Area)

POTENTIAL VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Senior Lily Beerhalter, junior Anna McGrail and sophomore Sofia Stoddard and freshmen Lily Bianchi, Sophia Galiano-Sanchez and Maggie Quinn

