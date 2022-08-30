Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 29: Juju Fender’s 12 aces help lift Wheaton North volleyball past York

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton North d. York 18-25, 25-22, 27-25
Juju Fender had 12 aces and 12 assists, Audrey Brcka 12 digs and 11 kills and Paige Syswerda 13 digs, 10 assists and four kills for the Falcons (5-2), who had 19 aces as a team.
Willowbrook d. Fenwick 25-21, 25-19
Hannah Kenny had eight kills, 10 assists and six digs, Calli Kenny five kills, 10 assists and four digs, Natalie Cipriano four kills, three blocks, three aces and nine digs and Elle Bruschuk three kills and six blocks for Willowbrook (3-0).
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Plainfield East 25-15, 15-25, 25-13
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 205, Rosary 214
Wheaton Academy’s Vivian Kutek shot a 3-over par 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors to a dual win at Klein Creek. Megan Lindberg shot a 50 for Wheaton Academy.
Wheaton North 161, Lake Park 164
Bridget Craig shot a 36 and Maddy Schultz a 39 to pace the Falcons to a dual meet win. Lucy Rutgens posted a 41 and Lizzie Elftmann a 45.
BOYS GOLF
Glenbard South 169, Glenbard East 176, Larkin 217
Nick Windeler shot a 39 and Frankie Valli a 40, both personal bests, to pace the Raiders.
BOYS SOCCER
Nazareth 4, DePaul Prep 2
Maine South 1, Wheaton Academy 0
Declan Finnegan had four saves in goal for Wheaton Academy.