August 28, 2022
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 27: Benet volleyball wins Blue and Gold Invite title

By Joshua Welge

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton North Blue and Gold championships

Benet beat York 25-14, 25-19 to win the championship of the Blue and Gold Invite at Wheaton North. Wheaton North defeated Glenbard West 25-9, 16-25, 25-22 in the third-place match. Montini defeated Buffalo Grove 25-9, 25-18 in the consolation championship and Kaneland beat Lane Tech 25-23, 26-24 for seventh place.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinsdale Central 2, Marquette University High School 0

Luca Davies and Dayton DiTomasso each had a goal and an assist against Marquette University High School, which came into this weekend as the United Soccer Coaches National Preseason Poll No. 3 ranked team in the nation.

Crimson Classic

Hinsdale Central d. Plainfield East 25-12, 25-10

Kaitlyn Thick had four kills and three blocks, Ava Young five digs and Amber Pelton seven assists for the Red Devils.

Hinsdale Central d. Normal Community 25-19, 25-19

Erika Kalman had 12 kills, Kaitlyn Thick five kills and Amber Pelton 12 assists for Hinsdale Central.

Lockport d. Hinsdale Central 21-25, 26-24, 15-10

St. Charles North d. Hinsdale Central 27-25, 25-18

Loyola d. Hinsdale Central 22-25, 27-25, 15-10

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.