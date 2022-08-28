Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 27: Benet volleyball wins Blue and Gold Invite title

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton North Blue and Gold championships
Benet beat York 25-14, 25-19 to win the championship of the Blue and Gold Invite at Wheaton North. Wheaton North defeated Glenbard West 25-9, 16-25, 25-22 in the third-place match. Montini defeated Buffalo Grove 25-9, 25-18 in the consolation championship and Kaneland beat Lane Tech 25-23, 26-24 for seventh place.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinsdale Central 2, Marquette University High School 0
Luca Davies and Dayton DiTomasso each had a goal and an assist against Marquette University High School, which came into this weekend as the United Soccer Coaches National Preseason Poll No. 3 ranked team in the nation.
Crimson Classic
Hinsdale Central d. Plainfield East 25-12, 25-10
Kaitlyn Thick had four kills and three blocks, Ava Young five digs and Amber Pelton seven assists for the Red Devils.
Hinsdale Central d. Normal Community 25-19, 25-19
Erika Kalman had 12 kills, Kaitlyn Thick five kills and Amber Pelton 12 assists for Hinsdale Central.
Lockport d. Hinsdale Central 21-25, 26-24, 15-10
St. Charles North d. Hinsdale Central 27-25, 25-18
Loyola d. Hinsdale Central 22-25, 27-25, 15-10