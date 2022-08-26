August 26, 2022
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 25: York volleyball tops Timothy Christian

By Joshua Welge

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

York d. Timothy Christian 25-18, 25-13

Claire Mortensen had nine kills, Kadie Julian 12 digs and Piper Barber five aces for the Dukes (3-0).

BOYS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 2, South Elgin 0

Sam Brown and Ethan Head scored goals and Josiah Pitts and Asher Barton assisted goals for the Warriors.

Benet 2, West Chicago 1

Nicho Picha and Nick Roe scored goals for Benet (2-0).

Glenbard South 0, Nazareth 0

New Trier 2, Glenbard East 0

Thomas Terry had four saves in goal for Glenbard East.

Lake Park Tournament

Hoffman Estates 1, Wheaton North 0

GIRLS GOLF

St. Francis 158, Riverside-Brookfield 170

GIRLS TENNIS

Chicago University 5, Wheaton Academy 0

