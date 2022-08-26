Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 25: York volleyball tops Timothy Christian

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
York d. Timothy Christian 25-18, 25-13
Claire Mortensen had nine kills, Kadie Julian 12 digs and Piper Barber five aces for the Dukes (3-0).
BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 2, South Elgin 0
Sam Brown and Ethan Head scored goals and Josiah Pitts and Asher Barton assisted goals for the Warriors.
Benet 2, West Chicago 1
Nicho Picha and Nick Roe scored goals for Benet (2-0).
Glenbard South 0, Nazareth 0
New Trier 2, Glenbard East 0
Thomas Terry had four saves in goal for Glenbard East.
Lake Park Tournament
Hoffman Estates 1, Wheaton North 0
GIRLS GOLF
St. Francis 158, Riverside-Brookfield 170
GIRLS TENNIS
Chicago University 5, Wheaton Academy 0