High school sports roundup for Tuesday, August 23: Abby VanderWal’s 16 kills rally Timothy Christian volleyball past Fenwick

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Fenwick 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Abby VanderWal had 16 kills, Hope Huizenga eight kills, Sadie Orange six kills and two blocks, Bella Potempa five kills and two blocks and Sierra Rieger 32 assists for Timothy Christian.
Montini d. Resurrection 25-12, 25-15
Sienna Skarda had 10 aces, three kills and two blocks, Jordan Heatherly eight kills, four assists, four digs and two aces, Haley Doucet six assits, Hailey Goetz five assists and two digs and Izzie Evanston three aces and four digs for Montini.
Plainfield North def. Wheaton North 23-25, 25-21, 25-13
Paige Syswerda had 13 assists and eight digs, Paige Amwoza 10 digs, Mia Benson 11 digs and four kills, Audrey Brcka six kills and five digs and Halina Istanbouli nine digs for the Falcons (0-1).
Lemont d. Hinsdale South 25-11, 25-22
BOYS SOCCER
Benet 5, Waubonsie Valley 0
Nico Picha scored two first-half goals, and Brayden Fagbemi, Peter Hepburn and Charlie Auble added scores in the second half for the Redwings in their season opener.
Hinsdale Central 1, Oswego East 1
Luca Davies scored Hinsdale Central’s goal, assisted by Braden Henry. Hinsdale Central took a first half lead and held until the final three minutes, giving up the tying goal.
Wheaton Academy 0, Batavia 0
Declan Finnegan had five saves in goal for Wheaton Academy.
Wheaton North 1, Oswego 1 (Monday)
Carter Evans scored Wheaton North’s goal, assisted by David Kam.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Francis 8, Elmwood Park 0
Wheaton Academy 6, Ridgewood 0
Elizabeth Dieter and Anna Casto won singles matches and Wheaton Academy swept all four doubles matches in the dual meet.
Wheaton North 6, St. Francis 3 (Monday)
Saede Berner and Kari Ueland won singles matches and Stella Tarusha/Kaylee Phillips, Kitty Noland/ Sophia Fadel, Grace Ekstrand/Julia Russell and Colette Tozier, Prwsha/Hama Rasheed won doubles matches for Wheaton North.
BOYS GOLF
Benet 155, Joliet Catholic 167
Carter Ross shot a 37 to earn medalist honors to lead Benet to a dual win at Carriage Greens Country Club. Jack Carrigan posted a 39, Finn Reilly a 39 and Braden Einfalt a 40.
Wheaton Academy 155, Westmont 214
Medalist Sam Dykema shot a 1-over par 37 to lead the Warriors to a dual meet win at Klein Creek Golf Club. Joe Luchtenburg shot a 38 and three players – Freddie Chan, Henry Eldersveld, and Luke Pringle - tied for third, each with a score of 40.
Wheaton Warrenville South 150, St. Charles North 158, Wheaton North 165
Mason Oleniczak shot a 38 to pace Wheaton North. Trey Hubner posted a 41, James Gaither a 43 and Carter Langlois a 43.
South Elgin 172, Glenbard South 183
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy 157, Westmont 208
Megan Lindberg fired a 33 to lead the Warriors to the dual meet win at Green Meadows Golf. Vivian Kutek shot a 40, Lucie Stutelberg a 41 and Sumana Danielson a 43.
Willowbrook 197, Addison Trail 200 (Monday)