Girls Volleyball: Suburban Life team-by-team preview capsules

The girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Benet
Coach: Brad Baker
2021 results: 32-6 overall; 6-1 in East Suburban Catholic (co-champions); lost to Plainfield North 25-14, 18-25, 25-18 in Oswego Sectional semifinals
Top returners: Annie Eschenbach sr. M; Caroline Carens, sr. M; Peyton Turner, sr. L; Kristin Krammer, sr. OH; Gabija Staniskis, sr. RS; Ava Novak, jr. OH; Christine Pullen, jr. L; Evie Blancha, jr. OH; Val Sarros, jr. M; Gabby Stasys, so. M; Audrey Asleson, so. S; Anlya Warren, so. L; Morgan Asleson, so. L
Key newcomers: Charlotte Torres, jr. L; Marikate Ritterbusch, so. L; Ellie Stiernagle, fr. S; Sophia Chinetti, fr. OH; Lyn Tarnow, fr. M
Worth noting: Benet’s wave of success has included seven trophies, eight sectional titles, 12 sectional finals appearances, 14 regional titles and eight conference titles over the last 14 postseasons. Thirteen returnees are determined to add to those streaks after graduating three lineup seniors. While there’s a solid senior group with Xavier recruit Eschenbach (160 kills, 48 blocks in 2021) and Texas-San Antonio recruit Turner (97 digs), Carens (150 kills, team-best 53 blocks), Krammer (99 kills) and Staniskis (21 kills), this is another roster fueled by strong underclassmen, such as 2021 All-ESCC players Novak (team-best 249 kills) and Warren (team-best 392 digs). Another rugged schedule includes the defending 4A, 3A and 2A state champions (Metea Valley, Montini and Nazareth) as well as Nebraska’s Skutt Catholic, which has won eight straight state crowns. Back-row defense should be among the Redwings’ strongest suits. “It should be an exciting year as our team has been working hard in the offseason to get better,” Baker said.
Downers Grove North
Coach: Mark Wasik
2021 results: 21-17 overall; 3-3 in West Suburban Silver (tied for 4th); lost to Willowbrook 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 in 4A Bartlett Sectional semifinals
Top returners: Colleen Engstler, sr. RS; Cailyn Myers, jr. RS; Emma Barton, sr. MB; MacKenzie Mastalarz, sr. L
Key newcomers: Jenny Buehler, so. OH; Kelley Crowley, fr. OH; Sarah Rutkowski, so. OH
Worth noting: Seeking a fifth straight regional crown, the Trojans have third-year starter Barton (86 kills, 38 blocks in 2021), second-year starter Mastalarz (274 digs, 43 aces, 55 assists) and returning part-time left-handed starters Engstler (95 kills) and Myers (43 kills) leading a younger group looking for outside punch. All-area, four-year starter Gwen Wolkow (431 kills, 772+ 1,000-plus career kills) has graduated.
“The team chemistry is already very positive, which is important as we will need to rely on our returners to guide our younger players,” Wasik said. New outside hitters include Buehler, whom Wasik said has made tremendous strides since last season, Crowley, among the program’s most talented freshmen ever, and Rutkowski, a transfer from Benet who can contribute all-around. New setters will run a 6-2 offense.
Downers Grove South
Coach: Madisen Babich
2021 results: 13-24 overall; 5-1 in West Suburban Gold (2nd); lost to Downers Grove North 25-16, 25-21 in 4A Hinsdale Central Regional final
Top returners: Emily Petring, sr., OH; Lexi Gagnier, jr. MH; Alex Barcenas, so. S
Key newcomers: Jayda Dixon, fr. OH; Sylvia Masiulionis, so. OH; Kaley Bretwisch, sr. L
Worth noting: The Mustangs hope to continue making strides in Babich’s second season. They won nine of their last 18 matches and finished 3-2 in three-set matches after losing their first five. “I want to keep focusing on changing the culture of the program and get back to our roots,” Babich said. “My goal is to get DGS above .500 this season and get back to being a dominant program in the state.”
Fenwick
Coach: Kathleen O’Laughlin
2021 results: 21-13 overall, lost to St. Ignatius 23-25, 25-22, 25-21 in 3A Nazareth Sectional semifinals
Top returners: Shannon O’Laughlin, sr. OH; Maeve Welsh, sr. S; Lola Tortorello, jr. S; Felicia Saunders, sr. OH; Erin East, sr. RS; Grace O’Malley, sr. DS; Emma Meehan, sr. DS; Hazel Davis, jr. DS
Key newcomers: Annie Larson, sr. MB; Annie O’Brien, sr. DS; Lizzie Scharpf, sr. DS; Maya Underwood, sr. DS; Taylor Woods, jr. MB; Marcelina Kozaczka, fr. MB; Lily Sampey, fr. MB
Worth noting: The Friars captured their sixth consecutive regional title and return two of their three 2021 All-Girls Catholic Athletic ConferenceRed Division selections with Glen Ellyn resident O’Laughlin, the coach’s daughter, and Elmhurst’s Welsh. The fourth-year varsity players were second and third, respectively, in kills with Welsh and Tortorello handling the setting duties. O’Laughlin also led in digs, Welsh, Tortorello and Saunders led in aces and Saunders and Welsh were top blockers. Saunders, East and Tortorello are third-year varsity players. “They’re just a really fun group to coach. I have a lot of seniors so a lot of them I’ve coached for a long time,” coach O’Laughlin said. The two athletic freshmen will help the challenges of another grueling regular-season schedule.
Glenbard East
Coach: Brad Cardott
2021 results: 8-26 overall; 5-4 in Upstate Eight (tied for 5th); lost to Downers North 25-12, 25-8 in 4A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinals
Top returners: Madison Manning, sr. OH; Sophia Sommesi, jr. OH; Hannah Meyer, jr. S; Maddi Michelon, sr. RS; Bella Lee, sr. M; Hanna Kale, sr. M
Key newcomers: Gabby Walton, jr. MH; Stephany Sulari, jr. MH; Lauren Bradley, jr. L/DS; Liv Robbins, jr. S
Worth noting: The Rams boast seven returnees while graduating seven seniors. Manning (149 kills, 166 digs, 23 aces in 2021), Sommesi (130 kills, 113 digs, 33 blocks) and Meyer (216 assists, 59 digs) compiled triple-digit totals and Michelon (45 kills), Lee (29 kills, 19 blocks) and Kale (17 aces, 44 digs) also made significant contributions. The influx of last year’s sophomore team will play a factor. “We will be a well-balanced team both offensively and defensively. In our returners, we have strong leadership and a great group of girls,” Cardott said.
Glenbard South
Coach: Chad Grant
2021 results: 12-25, 6-3 in Upstate Eight (3rd); lost to Kaneland 19-25, 25-11, 25-9 in 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinals
Top returners: Sofia Alcala, jr. OH; Megan Daca, jr. MB; Mia Lake, sr. DS
Key newcomers: Mira Hines, so. S; Brooklynn Moore, so. MB; Yanna Chavez, so. OH/DS; Abby Frieling, so. DS; Natalie Montes, fr. OH; Edie Skibbe fr. DS
Worth noting: With four sophomores and two freshmen, the Raiders will strive to minimize any growing pains. “We will be very young this year,” Grant said. “We will need to develop into a strong defensive team if we are going to be successful. We also have a lot of work to do with our serve receive.” Alcala (94 kills, 27 blocks in 2021) moves to outside hitter after two seasons playing middle. Daca (59 kills, 17 blocks) missed half of last season. Lake (138 digs, 23) hopes to return by mid-September from a torn ACL playing basketball. The 5-11 Moore is among the most promising newcomers.
Glenbard West
Coach: Dan Scott
2021 results: 26-12 overall; 3-3 in WSC Silver (tied for 4th); lost to Wheaton Warrenville South 25-10, 25-23 in 4A Bartlett Sectional semifinals
Top returners: Marin Johnson, jr. OH; Avery Herbert, jr. OH; Breccan Scheck, jr. M; Penny Vilkama, jr. DS; Demi Carpio, sr. DS; Liz Murray, sr. DS; Haydon Green, sr. S; Lizzie Halkyard, sr. OH; Hannah McGurk, sr. DS
Key newcomers: Lindsey Street, jr. M; Ivy Toth, jr. OPP; Tea Alles, jr. DS
Worth noting: Scott, who takes over for retired long-time head coach Pete Mastandrea, most recently was his varsity assistant after coaching on the sophomore level. With several key returnees, the Hilltoppers should challenge for their 14th 20-win season in the last 15 full seasons and eighth regional in the past 10 full seasons. The 6-2 Johnson emerged as one of the area’s top hitters in 2021. Herbert and Green also were among leaders in kills and assists, respectively. Carpio and Murray have played varsity since freshman year and anchor a strong defensive corps. The Hilltoppers could surprise after being the only team to beat 2A champion Montini in 2021 and winning York’s summer league. “We aim to play faster this year and play relentless defense,” Scott said.
Hinsdale Central
Coach: Kelly Stapleton
2021 results: 21-14 overall; 4-2 in WSC Silver (tied for 2nd); lost to Downers Grove South 16-25, 25-20, 25-21 in 4A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinals
Top returners: Sara Young, sr. S; Kaitlyn Thick, sr. OH; Elle Henneman, sr. OH; Ava Young, so. L; Elizabeth Sessa, jr. RS; Amber Pelton, sr. S; Erika Kalman, sr. OH/DS; India Jones Shah, sr. MB; Alexa Knapp, sr. S; Sarah Ellithorpe, sr. DS/L
Key newcomers: Caitlin Leddy, fr. OH; Grace Scott, jr. MB
Worth noting: The Red Devils were enjoying the program’s best regular season since 2014 before losing two starters to torn ACLs the final two weeks. “The girls learned from that experience and are motivated to finish stronger than last season,” said new coach Stapleton, an assistant the past six seasons and previously the head coach in 2012 and 2013. Libero Young (team bests of 350 digs, 30 aces and 570 serve receptions in 2021) and Sessa (157 kills, 75 total blocks) were All-WSC Silver. Henneman (team-best 96 blocks), who moves from middle to outside hitter, and Tulane recruit Thick (109 kills) were front-row leaders. Kalman (164 digs), Pelton (28 aces) and Knapp (523 assists) also were second in stat categories. “This team is very well-rounded,” Stapleton said. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to run a balanced offense because we have so many threats. We have a pair of solid DS/L to keep our serve receive and defense consistent.”
Hinsdale South
Coach: Kelly Paska
2021 results: 13-24 overall; 4-2 in West Suburban Gold (3rd); lost to Marian Catholic 25-11, 25-11 in 3A Marian Catholic Regional final
Top returners: Caroline Olchawa, sr. S; Erika Radenkovic, sr. MH; Savannah Morford, sr. OH; Cheli Ayala, sr. L/DS; Lexi Fedinec, so.; Amelia Hoch, sr.; Sophia Schiappa, jr.; Keely Sullivan, sr.; Kerrigan Long, sr.
Key newcomers: Grace Heaney, jr.; Theo Georgiadis, sr.; Claudia Budzak, jr.; Evelyn Mansker, jr.; Kotryna Melstrad, fr.
Worth noting: Pecka is hopeful the Hornets can leave last season’s record “in the past.” Besides several key returnees, they may employ a 6-2 offense with newcomers Georgiadis and Melstad. Morford led the 2021 Hornets with 149 kills and was second in digs and aces. Ayala (297) and Olchawa (28) led in digs and aces, respectively, and Ayala (422) and Morford (417) were a clear 1-2 in service receptions.
IC Catholic Prep
Coach: Nancy Kerrigan
2021 results: 30-8 overall; 5-1 in Metro Suburban Blue (2nd); lost to Montini 25-18, 25-17 in 2A Timothy Christian Sectional final
Top returners: Ava Falduto, jr. OH; Lucy Russ, jr. S; Alyssa Lawton, jr. L/DS; Jenny Fromelt, jr. MB
Key newcomers: Cassie Levy, sr. MB/OPP; Delilah Hyland, so. MB/OPP; Peyton Schmidt, so. OH/DS
Worth noting: The Knights reached 30 victories for the first time since their 2014 2A state title season and only were stopped by the eventual state champs. Penn State recruit Falduto and Russ were All-MSC and return for their third varsity seasons as juniors. Only one senior starter graduated. “We expect to have another successful year with a still relatively young team,” Kerrigan said. Falduto, ranked among the state’s best juniors, plays libero in club but again will be a six-rotation outside attacker. She had 310 kills with a .261 attack percentage in 2021 with 61 aces and 254 digs. Russ amassed 744 assists, 263 digs and 28 aces. Lawton (303 digs, 22 aces) and Fromelt (42 total blocks, 47 kills) also were top performers.
Lemont
Coach: Chris Zogata
2021 results: 20-17 overall; 12-1 in South Suburban Blue (champions); lost to Marian Catholic 25-20, 13-25, 25-21 in 3A Hinsdale South Sectional finals
Top returners: Grace Ulatowski, sr. OH; Anna Benson, se. RS/OH; Jessica Rimbo, jr. S; Adyson Duvall, jr. M; Riley Conroy, jr. DS/L; Keira O’Donnell, so. M; April Rice, so. S; Elly Brouseau, sr. DS/L; Eliana Scoville, sr. OH; Lauren Meyer, sr. S; Lydia Pelen, jr. OH
Worth noting: With only one starter graduating, Lemont is understandably excited. The 5-8 Ulatowski was the SSC Blue Player of the Year after collecting 308 kills, 23 aces, 112 service points and 203 digs. “Grace is a leader on and off the court,” Zogata said. Rimbo (301 assists, 61 digs, 57 aces, 197 service points) and Rice (282 assists, 83 digs, 158 service points) handled last season’s setting. O’Donnell (187 kills, 43 blocks), Conroy (64 digs, 109 serve receives to target), Benson (62 kills, 20 blocks) and Duvall (31 kills) also were returning starters. Four others also saw varsity playing time. “I am looking for us to play faster, continue to have good ball control and up our offense,” said Zogata, who has 460 career victories over 20 years. “The level of competition in the gym has increased, which will only make us better in the long run. I am looking for us to have a very successful year.”
Lyons Township
Coach: Jill Bober
2021 results: 32-4 overall; 6-0 in West Suburban Silver (champions); lost to Marist 26-24, 25-16 in 4A McAuley Sectional semifinals
Top returners: Kamryn Lee-Caracci, sr. MB/OH; Abby Markworth, jr. S; Kiley Mahoney, jr. L; Grace Brennan, sr. OH; Katie Debs, sr. MB; Maya Rabah, sr. DS; Cami Schodrof, sr. DS
Key newcomers: Grace Turner, jr. MH; Annabelle Montgomery, jr. OH; Maggie Kachmarik, jr. DS
Worth noting: The Lions achieved a 30-win season and their first undefeated WSC Silver title run since 2014. The 6-0 Lee-Caracci, a Georgetown recruit, and Markworth earned All-WSC Silver and AVCA honorable mention all-state honors last season. Mahoney, Brennan and Debs also are returning starters. “Looking at the amount of varsity regulars that we have, it’s exciting to see the list,” Bober said. “(Our seniors are) setting the tone and are hungry for the success we had last year.” Markworth (team-high 731 assists, 27 aces in 2021) is back running another diversified offense. Lee-Caracci was a close third in kills (237) to graduated standouts Tia Kostic and Adriana Vassek and third in blocks (46) and is coming off a USA Volleyball national Open title with 1st Alliance 17 Gold. Brennan (127 kills) and Debs, who was second in blocks (56), should pick up the offensive slack along with Turner and Montgomery. Libero Mahoney (team-high 285 digs and 28 aces, 238 serve receptions) now is veteran of a group that boasts six defensive specialists. “It’s even crazier at practice because those six are very competitive,” Bober said.
Montini
Coach: Trish Samolinski
2021 results: 40-1 overall; 6-0 in Girls Catholic Athletic (champions); won 2A state championship by beating Pleasant Plains 25-16, 25-17
Top returners: Jordan Heatherly, sr. S; Izzie Evenson, so. OH; Sophia Boumans, jr. DS/L; Sienna Skarda, so. MB; Audrey Kinney, so. OH; Ella Hermann jr. DS/L
Key newcomers: Francesca Lorenzo, fr. MB/Pin
Worth noting: Montini climaxed its greatest season ever with its first state title to reach 40 victories. Four key starters graduated, but the Broncos expect to again be formidable. “We have a younger team than most teams might, but they are all highly skilled and our bench is deeper than we have had before,” Samolinski said. Memphis recruit Heatherly is a returning team captain who had a team-best 642 assists and 53 aces for the champs and was second in digs (201) and third in kills (269) and total blocks (43). Evenson (72 digs), moving into a new role as a six-rotation outside hitter, libero Boumans (135 digs, 198 serve receives) and the quick Skarda (36 total blocks) also played more than 80 sets. The McAuley Challenge and Benet Tournament will provide great tests. “We are taking on a very competitive schedule to bring this program a step closer to the top every opportunity we get,” Samolinski responded.
Morton
Coach: Krissy Anthonsen
2021 results: 12-16 overall; 2-4 in West Suburban Gold (5th); lost to lost to Oak Park-River Forest 25-7, 25-7 in 4A OPRF Regional semifinal
Top returners: Niobe Azpilcueta, sr. S/OH
Key newcomers: Sarah Azpilcueta, so. L; Kayla Ortiz, jr. OH
Worth noting: Former assistant coach Anthonsen previously served as the varsity girls basketball team’s head coach. The 2009 Argo graduate was a four-year varsity basketball player for the Argonauts. With seven seniors graduating, the roster also has numerous new faces but Niobe Azpilcueta is among the few returning 2021 all-conference players after leading the Mustangs in kills, assists and aces. “Despite being inexperienced and young, we are looking to grow as the season progresses,” Anthonsen said. “We will look to improve our record from last year.”
Nazareth
Coach: Melissa Masterson
2021 results: 30-7 overall; 5-2 in East Suburban Catholic (tied for 3rd); won 3A state championship by beating Belvidere North 25-18, 20-25, 25-21
Top returners: Kitty Sandt, sr. S/RS; Lauren Salata, jr. S/OH; Emily Risley, sr. MB; Olivia Austin, jr. RS/MB
Key newcomers: Reese Butkus, jr. L
Worth noting: The Roadrunners have four starters and eight returnees from their greatest season and first state championship. Third-year starter and Clemson recruit Sandt lead the veterans. The graduates included Suburban Life Player of the Year Katie Hurta and libero Gillian Grimes, their greatest defensive player, now both at Penn State. “New leaders will need to emerge and younger players will need to step into bigger roles but I have complete confidence that the experience from last year and then having strong club seasons will help those players step up and put us in a position to be successful,” Masterson said. The All-ESCC Sandt led the 2021 Roadrunners in assists (393) and was second in kills (224). Salata (149 kills) was second with 36 aces. Risley was second in total blocks (34) and Austin added 69 kills and 28 blocks. Transfer Butkus fills defensive voids left by Grimes and Abby Reid. “We are in arguably the toughest conference in the state so those weekly matches plus strong competition within our tournament schedule will challenge and help prepare us,” Masterson said.
Riverside-Brookfield
Coach: Caitlin Staib-Lipinski
2021 results: 14-21 overall; 6-0 in Metro Suburban Red (champions); lost to Jones 25-15, 25-21 in 4A Lyons Township Regional semifinals
Top returners: Elise Verdin, sr. OH/DS; Sofia Owens, so. MH; Sophia Cozzone, sr. OH; Reagan Mulcrone, sr. MH; Anasofia Zaper, sr. RS; Christina Savaglio, sr. OH/RS
Key newcomers: Annabel Krueger, jr. S/RS; Kira Conroy, sr. DS
Worth noting: The Bulldogs are coming off their first conference title since 2016 with four returning starters and a new coach. Verdin, Owens and Cozzone earned 2021 All-MSC Red honors and Mulcrone enters her fourth varsity season. Staib-Lipinski was a member of Naperville Central’s 2005 state championship team as a junior and played collegiately at Bradley. She’s been a Benedictine University women’s volleyball assistant coach the past 10 seasons. “Our work ethic has been great,” Staib-Lipinski said. “We have seven seniors so I’m really relying on senior leadership.”
Cozzone (147), Owens (109) and Verdin (106) led R-B in kills, Owens (32) and Mulcrone and Zaper (23 each) led in blocks, Cozzone (452) and Verdin (304) were 1-2 in serve receptions, Verdin (35) and Zaper (25) were 2-3 in aces and Verdin was third in digs (205). “I want to be the toughest serving team in the conference and just really taking it one point at a time,” Staib-Lipinski said.
St. Francis
Coach: Lisa Ston
2021 results: 24-14 overall; 6-0 in Metro Suburban Blue (champions); lost to Belvidere North 25-4, 25-16 in 3A Sycamore Sectional semifinals
Top returners: Addy Horner, so. S/RS; Jessica Schmidt, sr. MH; Anna Paquette, jr. OH/L; KK Dumpit, jr. S; Shay McMillen, jr. OH
Key newcomer: Katie Schuele, so. DS/S
Worth noting: The Spartans boast a solid returning corps from another powerful lineup that went three sets in 10 losses before losing to the 3A state runners-up. “We are excited about our experienced returning players and the leadership they bring,” Ston said. “It will be fun to watch this group develop chemistry and learn to compete as one unit.” Horner led the 2021 Spartans in kills (208), aces (45) and was second in blocks (42) and assists (223) to Dumpit’s 353. McMillen (186) and Everett (136) were 2-3 in kills and Schmidt was third with 41 blocks. While returning players accounted for most of last season’s kills, Schuele helps the graduation of more than half of their digs and serve receives.
Timothy Christian
Coach: Scott Piersma
2021 results: 20-16 overall; 3-3 in Metro Suburban Blue (4th); lost to Montini 25-15, 25-7 in 2A Montini Regional finals
Top returners: Abby VanderWal, so. OH; Sadie Orange, sr. M; Hope Huizenga, jr. OH; Addy Vogelzang, jr. M; Sierra Rieger, sr. S; Lindsey Anderson, sr. DS; Sofia Jadua Gonzalez, sr. RS
Key newcomers: Bella Potempa, fr. OH; Clare McQuade, jr. L
Worth noting: Last year’s Trojans resumed their 20-victory streak for the first time since 2018. They bring back several seasoned players. “We’re hoping to make some waves in 2A this year,” Piersma said. “We’ve also brought in some strong new girls to fill a couple key roles.” A 2021 All-MSC player, VanderWal also is a 1st Alliance 15 Gold club player invited to the USA National Training Development Program. For the Trojans, VanderWal had a team-high 285 kills and .404 attack percentage with 147 digs and 30 aces. Orange (team-high 41 aces and 52 total blocks with 109 kills), Huizinga (134 kills, 163 digs), Vogelzang (51 kills) and Rieger (team-high 517 assists, 146 digs) also played at least 60 sets last season.
Westmont
Coach: Jennifer Gliwa-Bell
2021 results: 7-24 overall; lost to Timothy Christian 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 in 2A Montini Regional semifinals
Top returners: Rylee Szyszka, jr. L/OH; Diellza Dalipi, sr. OH
Key newcomers: Gianna Riccardi, jr. S; Defne Barkan, jr. OH/MH; Cate McDaniels, sr. OH; Jade Curtis, so. S/RS; Cal Landwehr, sr. MH
Worth noting: Third-year starter Szyszka and three-sport athlete Dalipi set the tone for a fairly inexperienced lineup. Szyszka, the libero for the Sports Performance 16 team’s AAU club title this summer, will split time between libero and outside hitter and handle serve receive with Dalipi, an All-MSC Red basketball player noted by Gliwa-Bell for her leadership and enthusiasm. At setter, Riccardi takes over a 5-1 offense and may receive help from Curtis.
Wheaton Academy
Coach: Leah Dunlap
2021 results: 8-18 overall; lost to Marian Central Catholic 25-8, 25-16 in 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional opener
Top returners: Kiley Morrison, sr. L; Elle Masterson, sr., MH; Kiera Morrison, so. OH/S; Kiki Shields, so., OH
Key newcomers: Abby Rathburn, jr. OH/OPP; Rilee McDonald, so. OH; Anne Matthews, so. S; Abby Schroeder, so. MH
Worth noting: This season of transition has Dunlap moving to head coach and long-time head coach D. A. Nichols becoming the assistant. The Warriors also graduated 10 seniors. “This team is brand new with a few key returners,” Dunlap said. “We are looking forward to fresh starts and a fun, competitive season.” Libero Kiley Morrison earned 2021 All-MSC honors. Kiera Morrison steps up from outside hitter last season to three rotations each as opposite-side hitter and setter along with Matthews in a 6-2 offense.
Wheaton North
Coach: Justin Hineman
2021 results: 18-19 overall; 4-3 in DuKane (3rd); lost to Glenbard West 25-15, 25-8 in 4A Glenbard West Regional final
Top returners: Audrey Brcka, sr. OH; Paige Syswerda, sr. S; Mia Benson, sr. OH; Libby Hornof, sr. MH; Addie Lee, sr. DS
Key newcomers: Olivia Zamis, so. MH; Juju Fender, jr. S; Halina Istanbouli, so. OH; Paige Amwoza, sr. DS; Delaney Ingbretson, jr. DS; Caroline Marchis, sr. MH; Grace Markese, sr. RS; Anne Alexander, sr. OH; Erica Alexander, sr. OH
Worth noting: The Falcons seek to continue last season’s turnaround toward their first 20-win season since 2017. Leading the way are William & Mary recruit Brcka, a 2021 All-DKC and IVCA honorable mention all-stater with a team-best 322 kills and 189 digs, and fourth-year starter Syswerda (team-best 649 assists, 34 aces, 191 digs). Further experience comes on the outside with Benson (team-best 35 aces, 177 kills) and Lee and Hornof, who saw limited action. First-season varsity seniors and underclassmen are ready to fill many spots left vacant by graduation.
Wheaton Warrenville South
Coach: Bill Schreier
2021 results: 28-11 overall; 7-0 in DuKane (champions); lost to Willowbrook 19-25, 25-21, 27-25 in 4A Bartlett Sectional final
Top returners: Rebecca Bellows, jr. S; Lilly King, sr. OPP; Lauren Coyne, so. OH; Maddy Mlady, jr. MH
Key newcomers: Aubrie Krzus, sr. OH; Brooke Allred, jr. MH; Kelly Cortez, sr. L
Worth noting: The Tigers possess one of Schreier’s tallest teams he can remember. They may need time to combine four starters with strong newcomers but are expected to be area powers again. The 6-foot Bellows, verbally committed to Wake Forest, and 5-11 King are third-year returning starters and co-captains. Bellows was a pleasant surprise last season, leading the Tigers in kills as an outside hitter, but now will be looked “to quarterback the offense” as she replaces graduated standout Darby Harris (Rice) at setter, Bellows’ more natural position. The 6-3 Coyne and 6-0 Mlady, named last season’s Most Improved Player, also will help that transition offensively as returning starters. Libero Cortez was injured last season but is coming off an 18 national title in club with Sports Performance. Krzus, a 6-2 transfer, was a two-year varsity starter for Glenbrook North.
“I think the strength of this team will be their resiliency,” Schreier said. “We should be pretty solid in ball control and defense and are excited about the new parts that we have added offensively.”
Willowbrook
Coach: Irene Mason
2021 results: 37-2 overall; 6-0 in West Suburban Gold (1st); lost to Mother McAuley 25-18, 25-21 in 4A McAuley Super-Sectional
Top returners: Calli Kenny, jr. S/RS; Hannah Kenny, so. S/RS; Natalie Cipriano, sr. OH/RS; Hope Reckamp, sr. MB; Elle Bruschuk, jr. MB; Grace Conley, sr. L
Key newcomers: Eliza Ramey, jr. MB; Anna Mariner, so. OH
Worth noting: With six starters returning from Willowbrook’s best season ever, including Suburban Life all-area Calli Kenny, the Warriors should keep the success coming. The Elite Eight finishers lost to the 4A state runners-up after winning their first-ever regional since a comparable district title in 1978. The Kenny sisters were All-WSC Gold with graduated back-row standout Elizabeth Bruschuk and setter Kate Linnig. “Our team has high expectations for ourselves and the girls are all focused on doing everything we need to do,” Mason said.
The 5-9 Calli Kenny led Willowbrook in kills (321) with a .306 attack percentage and aces (70) and was second in digs (232) and serve receptions (262). “(Calli’s) leadership, court presence, and skill set continues to improve,” Mason said. Add to that the progress of Hannah Kenny (243) and Cipriano (122), who were 2-3 in kills. Hannah Kenny also was second in assists (325) and third in digs (214). Reckamp and Elle Bruschuk were 1-2 in blocks and Conley third in serve receptions. Mariner has shown “flashes of greatness.” In club, Cipriano earned 17 Aspire all-tournament honors at AAU nationals for 1st Alliance White. “(Hannah’s) playing her best volleyball right now. Natalie Cipriano’s confidence is at an all-time high,” Mason said. “I’m expecting big things from all of our returners. Most of them have competed in a lot of high-level volleyball all summer, and once everyone is healthy and back up to full speed, I’m hopeful for another dominant season.”
York
Coach: Danny Piwowarczyk
2021 results: 15-22 overall; 1-5 in West Suburban Silver (6th); lost to Willowbrook 25-15, 25-16 in 4A Willowbrook Regional
Top returners: Emelyn Stettin, jr. S/OPP; Keira Concannon, sr. M; Kadie Julian, sr. L; Addy Hesch, jr. DS; Piper Barber, jr. DS
Key newcomers: Jessie Trapp, jr. OPP/S; Emma Stewart, jr. MB
Worth noting: The Dukes lost two key players halfway through last season but finished 5-6, including a three-set regional semifinal victory. That upswing should continue. Stettin began her emergence among the area’s best in 2021 with a single-season record 59 aces and 109 kills and 257 assists playing the full rotation. Concannon (76 kills, 43 blocks) returns to the middle and Julian (246 digs, 39 aces), Hesch (144 digs) and Barber keep the defense solid. Hard-working Trapp and the crafty Stewart saw limited varsity action.
“I run out of positive adjectives to describe this group. They showed how good they can be at summer league and are really excited about the season,” Piwowarczyk said.