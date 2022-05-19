Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Bridget Callaghan, Downers Grove North, softball, senior

Name: Bridget Callaghan
School: Downers Grove North, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Callaghan hit a three-run home run and struck out seven in three scoreless innings of relief in the Trojans’ 9-6 win over Downers Grove South. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How exciting was it to play in that crosstown game at night?
Callaghan: Very exciting. The whole team was excited for it. We really wanted to win it with the crosstown competition. We knew we would need to come out strong and play good defense because it would be a close game.
Welge: What was the key to your success in relief that game?
Callaghan: I knew the hitters would be a little behind my fastball with the change of speed from our first pitcher. I had to pick out the hitters that were behind the ball and just keep that higher velocity to those batters who were late to the ball. Eventually some batters fouled a few off so I started to include my changeup. I worked on climbing the ladder, building my pitches up, getting them to chase.
Welge: And that homer was your first homer of the year, right?
Callaghan: Yes, it was a homer early in the game. They had just changed pitchers. I got up to bat, watched her warm up, the first pitch she threw me was a little more inside and I was able to get my hands through it. That felt really good and the support of my teammates felt really good.
Welge: It seems like the team is playing some of its best softball lately. What’s been the key?
Callaghan: We needed to take some time to jell. We’ve done a good job of becoming one solid unit and working together to have fun but also to get the job done and play for each other. Seven of us seniors that lost a couple seasons wanted to do well. As a team we’re just really supportive of each other and pick each other up.
Welge: What are your plans beyond this year?
Callaghan: I’m attending Illinois in Champaign and I plan to try out for their club softball team. I chose the school for their history program, liberal arts and sciences. I plan to study history on a track to minor in secondary education to be a high school social studies teacher and I want to continue maybe coaching.