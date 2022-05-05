Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Maren Hoovel, Montini, soccer, junior

Name: Maren Hoovel
School: Montini, junior
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Hoovel recorded three goals in a win over Resurrection and scored five goals in a win over Niles West. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: That was quite a week. Can you tell me more about it?
Hoovel: It was kind of an interesting week. We played Resurrection and that was a good game for us. We played well as a team. Then we played Fenwick, a bigger team. We got a little down after that. We worked hard the next practice and really showed up for that Niles West game. Really, it was my teammates setting me up and giving me opportunities to score.
Welge: Are five goals the most you’ve scored in a game?
Hoovel: Yes. I’ve come close, scored four in a game, but never five.
Welge: How has the season gone in general?
Hoovel: Honestly it’s been a great season. As a team we have really come together, especially having so many new girls and so many freshmen. It feels like a family and everybody has fun.
Welge: You came back from an injury this year, right?
Hoovel: Yes, I tore my ACL last season. It happened in May of 2021, right before the playoffs. My surgery was in June and I had a nine-month recovery. I wasn’t able to do any contact until about eight months. I’m wearing a brace and I have to for a few more months.
Welge: Do you feel 100% healthy?
Hoovel: Honestly, the way rehab and everything went I feel stronger than I did previously. I was a little worried about it at first when I first came back, but as soon as I got on the field to play I completely forgot about it.
Welge: You have 18 goals this season after scoring 20 last year. Are you surprised at all with your success coming off a significant injury?
Hoovel: I kind of didn’t set too many high expectations for myself. Talking to my coach, we knew it would be slow getting back into the game. She wanted me to be fully back for the playoffs. As soon as I started and once I scored my first couple goals, I knew that I could push myself.
Welge: What do you feel your strengths are as a player?
Hoovel: I feel like my strength is definitely my speed. I’m normally faster than most of the defensive lines I go against. A big part that helps with my speed is I have teammates that can play the ball.
Welge: When did you start playing soccer?
Hoovel: I started the same as everyone else, when I was four or five. My parents put me in a rec league and I fell in love with it. I played club for about six or seven years and then I quit club when COVID started, but I still love high school soccer.