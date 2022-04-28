Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Ava Paganis, Lyons, softball, senior

Name: Ava Paganis
School: Lyons, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Paganis hit a go-ahead three-run homer run in the top of the seventh inning as the Lions beat St. Ignatius to improve to 9-0 on the season. She is the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: So tell me about your home run – that was a pretty dramatic moment, right?
Paganis: It was a close game the entire way, our pitcher threw one of the best games of her life, she was awesome, we were all thriving off of her energy. I came up with two girls on base. There were two balls, two strikes and two outs – come to find out that is my lucky trio of numbers. The exact thing happened before, it was a walk-off homer in travel. When I went up to the box I knew I had done it before and could do it again. I got lucky enough to be in that situation again. The team went nuts. Our team had rally caps on – even my coach and my dog did! It was just an unreal experience after putting in all the time. It was pretty overwhelming. I almost started crying.
Welge: Your team is off to an awesome start. What has been the keys to your success?
Paganis: We have all had talks to figure out why we’re so close. Can’t put a finger on it. Our team chemistry is amazing, no matter where we come from or our background, we all hang out, we will all go out for ice cream together, have pasta parties, we’re planning swimming parties for this summer. Having such a close team, if we make a mistake nobody puts you down. It contributes to our success.
Welge: What kind of goals do you have for the year?
Paganis: We’ve talked about it from day one, we all agreed that this is the year to do something special. We think we have a chance to make state and make a statement based off last year. We lost our last game last year to OPRF and it was kind of a shock to all of us. We had beaten them three times before and we all thought we had a chance to make it much farther. We used that to light a fire under all of us.
Welge: What made you pick your school to go to college [Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island] and what do you plan to study?
Paganis: My end goal is to be a physician assistant. I’ll be majoring in health science and minoring in marketing. Originally I wanted to stay close to home. It’s everybody’s story but with COVID my plans changed, there was a bunch of drama, recruiting was messy, I wanted to keep an open mind. I used to play travel for the Orland Park A’s and we merged with the Extreme Elite out of St. Louis. My travel coach knew my college coach, they saw a video of me hitting, we had a couple Zoom calls, I went on a visit and fell in love. I’ve been in Chicago my entire life, so I’m excited to have a new experience and meet new people and have a fresh start.
Welge: Do you have a favorite walk-up song?
Paganis: “Hotel Room Service,” Pitbull.
Welge: What is your favorite TV show?
Paganis: Currently, “Shameless.”
Welge: What is your favorite pre or postgame meal?
Paganis: If we’re going the healthy route, salmon with jasmine rice and avocado. If not, Jimmy John’s.