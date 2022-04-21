Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Zoey Bohmer, Wheaton North, soccer, sophomore

Name: Zoey Bohmer
School: Wheaton North, sophomore
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Bohmer had shutouts in the semifinal and final, with 14 saves in goal in the final, and also had the game-winning goal in penalty kicks to lead Wheaton North to the championship of the Porter Cup. She is the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What did it mean to the team to win the tournament?
Bohmer: It was big for us. We came into the tournament not knowing what to expect. We were all so happy with the outcome. We worked hard. It meant a lot.
Welge: As a goalkeeper, how do you handle the pressure when games go into extra time or penalty kicks?
Bohmer: You can’t think about it too much. You can’t think about the negative or even the positive outcome. You just have to focus on the situation and do what’s best for the team.
Welge: You also made the game-winning penalty kick. Do you take those often?
Bohmer: I honestly was surprised when coach picked me and very thankful that he did. It was really cool to know that he can trust me. My coach is very positive and encouraging. I didn’t even know I had the game-winning kick. I saw my teammates running at me and thought what just happened? It was pretty awesome. I never practice penalty kicks.
Welge: How do you feel about the start to the season?
Bohmer: I was coming off a broken wrist from basketball. We started off a little rocky, we had some losses, had some good ones, too. After the win in the tournament, I feel like we are on our way up.
Welge: Who is your inspiration in life?
Bohmer: My parents are really big role models. They’ve always encouraged me. My mom was a really good goalie back in the day. I always looked up to her and wanted to follow in her footsteps. My dad has been my biggest fan since I was little. It’s great growing up with that support.
Welge: Do you have a favorite team or athlete you like to watch?
Bohmer: I love watching all sports but I really like the Michigan men’s basketball team and love watching the U.S. women’s soccer team.
Welge: Do you have a favorite pregame or postgame meal?
Bohmer: I always have Jimmy John’s before the game. After the game, a big win, I would say pizza.