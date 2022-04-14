Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Emme Barnes, Nazareth, softball, freshman

Name: Emme Barnes
School: Nazareth, freshman
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Barnes went 2-for-5 with two triples, including a walk-off triple in the bottom of the ninth, in a 5-4 win over Hinsdale Central. She is the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: So walk me through that situation with your walk-off hit. What happened?
Barnes: It was intense. Actually the at-bat before I had a really long battle and I was excited to go up there again. There was a runner on first and to be honest I was so in the moment I just remember the sound of my bat and running and my coach signaling me to go to third and everyone rushing out and hugging me at third base and I’m like what just happened? I was very surprised.
Welge: How did you keep your composure in a big situation like that one?
Barnes: To be honest, I don’t know. I just talked myself through the entire at-bat like I do in every at-bat. I’m pretty nervous, but nobody can tell I’m always nervous when I go to the plate. I have my routine. I tell myself you know who you are, you’re a hitter, you got this, do it for your team.
Welge: You’ve hit two home runs this season, too. Do you consider yourself a power hitter?
Barnes: Ever since I was little, yes, I was more of a power hitter. But in moments that I just need to get on base, move runners, lay down a bunt, I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do.
Welge: How has the adjustment been to being a freshman player on a varsity team?
Barnes: At first I was so nervous, but it’s been so easy. That was really surprising to me. We’ve clicked so well together really fast. It feels like a second family. We’re all there for each other, for accountability and everything.
Welge: When did you start playing softball?
Barnes: I think I was five. I was in T-ball and played only one year and went straight to rec league, playing for the Liberty in Chicago Ridge. I’ve been playing since a young age.
Welge: Do you play other sports?
Barnes: Softball is kind of my sport, but I played freshman volleyball for Nazareth. I’ve also played basketball and run cross country.
Welge: Do you have a favorite athlete or team you follow?
Barnes: I’m cheesy. I say my sister [Jordan] every time. She plays softball for IUPUI.
Welge: What’s your favorite movie?
Barnes: That’s hard. I’m a big Disney fan. Ever since I was little I’ve liked “Beauty and the Beast.” All the news ones are good, too.
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Barnes: “The Book Thief.”